Take Our Year End Survey For A Chance To Win $100 Amazon Gift Card

Dec. 22, 2022  

We at BroadwayWorld want to get to know how you're feeling and your thoughts about theatre and entertainment.

The BroadwayWorld Research platform provides data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.

Take our survey for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and to help theatres and other entertainment venues make informed programming decisions for the future. Have your say and make your voice heard among industry professionals.

Take The Survey


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs Dont Start Now By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS Photo
VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS
Netflix has released a video clip of Ashley Park singing 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris. Park, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls, The King & I, Mamma Mia, and Sunday In the Park With George, plays Mindy in the hit series, alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Samual Arnold, and more.
VIDEO: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Go Christmas Caroling on CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo
VIDEO: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Go Christmas Caroling on CARPOOL KARAOKE
Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited for a special Christmas episode of Carpool Karaoke. Watch the new video now, featuring the pair singing 'Christmas In New York' from Michele's Christmas album and 'Christmas Dance' from 'A Very Darren Crissmas.' 
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson & THE PIANO LESSON Cast Appear on GMA Photo
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson & THE PIANO LESSON Cast Appear on GMA
Latanya Richardson and the cast of The Piano Lesson, including Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington, sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to open up about the revival. Watch the video of the interview now!
VIDEO: Watch Highlights From The 45th Kennedy Center Honors Photo
VIDEO: Watch Highlights From The 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Watch the new video trailer for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. The special is set to feature appearances by Chita Rivera, Ariana DeBose, Big Bird, Garth Brooks, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Katie Couric, Julia Roberts, and more, honoring Gladys Knight, U2, George Clooney, Amy Grant, and Tamia León.

Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?
December 22, 2022

Will the impending weather impact your Broadway plans? As of Thursday at 12pm, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled. Check back here for updates. 
Banners 101: What Should My Banners Look Like?Banners 101: What Should My Banners Look Like?
December 22, 2022

Here are some helpful tips and hints to create the most effective, eye-grabbing banners for your campaign.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/22/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/22/2022
December 22, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
16 Broadway Shows Will Close in the Next Two Months16 Broadway Shows Will Close in the Next Two Months
December 21, 2022

The coming two months will be a dark time for Broadway... literally. A whopping 16 shows will close for good. Check out the full list!
What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas 2022What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas 2022
December 19, 2022

Christmastime is here! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this Christmas week. BroadwayWorld has the full schedule of Broadway shows.
