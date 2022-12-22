Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing 'Popular' in WICKED

Wicked has released the full video of Brittney Johnson's rendition of 'Popular'!

Watch below!

Johnson is the first Black actress to assume the iconic role of Glinda. She stepped into the role in February 2022, and is set to depart the production in February 2023.

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.