Wake Up With BWW 11/27: Gideon Glick Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and More!

Gideon Glick will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors in January! He will take over the role of Seymour from Jonathan Groff beginning January 21, for seven weeks through March 8, 2020.

Billy Porter will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve central time zone festivities in New Orleans! This is the star's debut hosting the event.

Complete casting has been announced for the off-Broadway premiere of Emojiland! Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) will take on the role of the Man In Business Suit Levitating emoji, along with Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, and more!

1) Billy Porter to Host DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Festivities in New Orleans

dick clark productions and ABC today announced that award-winning actress Lucy Hale, who previously served as host of the New Orleans festivities, will join Ryan Seacrest in Times Square as new co-host in New York for a?oeDick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.a?? Emmy®, Tony® and GRAMMY Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will also join the show, taking the reins in the central time zone and making his debut as host of the New Orleans countdown. Returning to the show for her third year, multiplatinum-selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities. Ryan Seacrest, who returns as host for his 15th year, will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.. (more...)

2) Gideon Glick Will Take Over Role Of Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will take over the role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors beginning January 21, for seven weeks through March 8, 2020 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets for the newly-added weeks are on sale today, at Telecharge.com.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Katharine McPhee Opens Up the Diner One Last Time in WAITRESS on Broadway

Katharine McPhee returned to Waitress, beginning last night, November 25. She will play the role of Jenna until the show closes in January.. (more...)

5) Max Crumm, Jacob Dickey and More Will Round Out Star-Studded Cast of EMOJILAND

The Emojiland kingdom is now complete! Arborhouse Productions & Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) today announced that Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) will take on the role of the Man In Business Suit Levitating emoji, along with Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka a?oeSunnya??), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Thank Goodness WICKED's Ginna Claire Mason Comes to the Kitchen to Prep for Thanksgiving!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Wicked's Glinda, Ginna Claire Mason. Check out the recipe for Katie's Thank Goodness for Wicked's Pumpkin Bread Pudding below!

Jacqueline Novak will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Mike Birbiglia will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Josh Gad will appear on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on CBS THIS MORNING

What we're watching: Kristen Bell Gets Surprised By Her High School Drama Teacher on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Inspired by Kristen Bell's new Disney+ show "Encore" where high school theater students reunite to put on a show, Kelly Clarkson surprises Kristen with a reunion with her former drama teacher Ms. Rashid and former castmate Katie Ells.

Social Butterfly: Happy Birthday Tina Turner! Casts of TINA, as Well as Celebrity Friends, Wish the Star a Happy 80th!

Tina Turner turned 80 years old yesterday, November 26!

To celebrate the big day, casts of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, in London, and in Hamburg, joined forces with other stage and music favorites, to wish the legendary performer a happy birthday!

Celebrities who gave their well wishes include Ringo Starr, Pete Townshend, Bryan Adams, BeBe Winans, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more!

See you bright and early Friday, BroadwayWorld!





