BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mary-Louise Parker in the acclaimed Broadway production of The Sound Inside! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through November 27th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

*Blackout dates apply

Be sure to take advantage of our special offer code SISBS823 for tickets starting at $49 here!

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor.

Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. Tony® and Emmy® Award winner Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway in this thrilling show that's a New York Times Critic's Pick. Backed by Lincoln Center Theater and Williamstown Theatre Festival, THE SOUND INSIDE is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), and features Will Hochman in his Broadway debut. Taking you behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, and into New York's literary haven, Greenwich Village, The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play. 90 minutes - no intermission.

"A GRIPPING MYSTERY. AN ASTONISHING NEW PLAY."





Related Articles