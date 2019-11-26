Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Thank Goodness WICKED's Ginna Claire Mason Comes to the Kitchen to Prep for Thanksgiving!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Wicked's Glinda, Ginna Claire Mason. Check out the recipe for Katie's Thank Goodness for Wicked's Pumpkin Bread Pudding below!

Wicked marks Mason's Broadway debut! Other credits include; National Tours: Newsies (Katherine u/s), Flashdance, (Gloria). Vegas: Duck Commander Musical (Korie). Some regional credits include: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Millie), Grease (Sandy), Hairspray (Shelley).

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

Thank Goodness for Wicked's Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

-6 Hawaiian Rolls

-1C Half and Half

-1C Pumpkin Puree

-2 Eggs

-1tsp Vanilla

-1/3C Stevia In The Raw

-1/2C Brown Sugar

-1tsp Cinnamon

-1tsp Pumpkin Spice

Directions:

-In an extra large pan, break apart rolls into nice sized chunks and set aside.

-In a separate bowl mix together half and half, pumpkin puree, eggs and vanilla

making sure to fully scramble the eggs.

-Add into liquid mixture Stevia In The Raw, brown sugar, cinnamon and pumpkin

spice.

-Pour pumpkin liquid over top the bread chunks and very gently fold in the liquid

until all of the bread is fully coated.

-Place pumpkin bread pudding in the refrigerator and let sit for minimum an hour.

-In a very well greased baking dish pour set pumpkin bread pudding into your pan

and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

-Enjoy with those you love and a scoop of vanilla ice cream because Thank Goodness

for all we have...including Wicked!





Related Articles