VIDEO: Kristen Bell Gets Surprised By Her High School Drama Teacher on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Inspired by Kristen Bell's new Disney+ show "Encore" where high school theater students reunite to put on a show, Kelly Clarkson surprises Kristen with a reunion with her former drama teacher Ms. Rashid and former castmate Katie Ells.

Watch the moving clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Kristen graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied musical theater. She made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.



In 2008, she had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).



In 2013, Bell voiced the main character, Princess Anna of Arendelle, in the Walt Disney Pictures animated movie, Frozen. She performed the songs: 'For the First Time in Forever', 'Love is an Open Door', 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman', and 'For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)'.





