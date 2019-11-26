VIDEO: Happy Birthday Tina Turner! Casts of TINA, as Well as Celebrity Friends, Wish the Star a Happy 80th!

Tina Turner turns 80 years old today, November 26!

To celebrate the big day, casts of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, in London, and in Hamburg, joined forces with other stage and music favorites, to wish the legendary performer a happy birthday!

Celebrities who gave their well wishes include Ringo Starr, Pete Townshend, Bryan Adams, BeBe Winans, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more!

Watch the video below!

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020. Tina is now playing on Broadway as well, with tickets booking through September 20, 2020.

Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.





