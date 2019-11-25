Wake Up With BWW 11/25: Katharine McPhee Returns to WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Katharine McPhee returns to Waitress today! She is the production's final Jenna, as it closes on Broadway in January. She made her Broadway debut in the production earlier this year.

The team behind Tootsie, Robert Horn and Scott Ellis, have created a pilot that Fox has officially landed. Football Boot Club is coming soon to Fox, with the possibility of being picked up as a full series!

Read more about this and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: SNL Captures the Struggle of Waiting For the Cast List in New Sketch

by Stage Tube

A new Saturday Night Live sketch perfectly captured the woes of waiting for a cast list to go up.. (more...)

2) 6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro

Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a future Tony winner? All of this is possible if you know where to look... the stage door! Visiting the stage door, or 'stagedooring' as it is commonly known, is a an increasingly popular tradition for fans who are looking for a 'cherry on top' experience after seeing a Broadway show. A great stage door experience can be had by all by simply following the rules below: . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Mind Over Matter' on ELLEN

by Stage Tube

Anthony Ramos appeared on Ellen earlier this week where he performed his new song 'Mind Over Matter' from his debut album, The Good & the Bad.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: The Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Performs Iconic Songs From the TV Show

by Stage Tube

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! spun a wheel and sang all of the classic songs from the television series, including F.U.N., Sweet Victory, Striped Sweater, Krusty Krab Pizza, and more!. (more...)

5) Fox Lands New Pilot From TOOTSIE Team Robert Horn and Scott Ellis

Robert Horn and Scott Ellis, the duo behind Tootsie on Broadway, have created a pilot that Fox has officially landed, according to Deadline.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Megan Hilty

Today's Call Sheet:

Katharine McPhee returns to Waitress tonight!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Katharine McPhee will return to Broadway as Jenna for the final weeks of Waitress' Broadway run. McPhee returns to Waitress, where she made her Broadway debut last year.

BWW Exclusive: BEETLEJUICE Cast Rings the Beetlebells for 'Carols For A Cure'

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Check out exclusive photos as the cast of Beetlejuice gathers to record their track- "Carol of the Beetlebells."

What we're watching: Katharine McPhee Returns! She's Opening Up About Being WAITRESS's Final Jenna

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Katharine McPhee will return to Broadway as Jenna for the final weeks of Waitress' Broadway run. McPhee returns to Waitress, where she made her Broadway debut last year.

Social Butterfly: The Therapist Meme Takes Over Broadway Twitter

Therapist: Let's talk about your romantic expectations.



Me: I used to dream that I would meet a prince...



Therapist: That's common--



Me: But God Almighty have you've seen what's happened since?



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: MASTER OF THE HOUSE, ISNT WORTH MY SPIT- https://t.co/8oJYvSJlxN - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 22, 2019

A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!

The meme concept is a conversation between someone and their therapist, with the patient turning the conversation into Broadway lyrics.

Check out some of our favorites here! Make sure to tag BroadwayWorld on Twitter in all of your future renditions of this meme!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Larroquette, who turns 72 today!

Larroquette last starred on Broadway in GORE VIDAL'S THE BEST MAN, and before that in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING opposite Daniel Radcliffe, for which he won a 2011 Tony, Drama Desk and Theatre World Award for his portrayal of 'J.B. Biggley'. The actor also appeared off-Broadway in OLIVER PARKER! and made his stage musical debut in Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS as 'Old Max' in Los Angeles in 2009. He is well known for his Emmy-winning role as 'Dan Fielding' in the TV series NIGHT COURT, 'Mike McBride' in Hallmark's MCBRIDE, 'John Hemingway' on THE JOHN LARROQUETTE SHOW, 'Lionel Tribbey' on THE WEST WING and 'Carl Sack' in BOSTON LEGAL.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





