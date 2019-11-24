SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
VIDEO: The Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Performs Iconic Songs From the TV Show

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! spun a wheel and sang all of the classic songs from the television series, including F.U.N., Sweet Victory, Striped Sweater, Krusty Krab Pizza, and more!

Watch the hilarious video below!

Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the original award-winning Broadway company, will simulcast on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Joining the cast is veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny as "Patchy the Pirate," performing the original Sara Bareilles song "Poor Pirates." The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! was filmed for television in front of a live theater audience.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate'. The ensemble will include Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.

