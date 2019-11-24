VIDEO: SNL Captures the Struggle of Waiting For the Cast List in New Sketch

A new SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE sketch perfectly captured the woes of waiting for a cast list to go up.

In the sketch, a group of drama students (Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Cecily Strong, Kyle Mooney, Bowen Yang) eagerly await their drama teacher's (Will Ferrell) cast list for a show.

The sketch, titled Cast List, was cut from last night's episode for time.

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You