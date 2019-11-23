Social Roundup: The Therapist Meme Takes Over Broadway Twitter
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!
The meme concept is a conversation between someone and their therapist, with the patient turning the conversation into Broadway lyrics.
Check out some of our favorites below! Make sure to tag BroadwayWorld on Twitter in all of your future renditions of this meme!
Therapist: Let's talk about your romantic expectations.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 22, 2019
Me: I used to dream that I would meet a prince...
Therapist: That's common--
Me: But God Almighty have you've seen what's happened since?
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: MASTER OF THE HOUSE, ISNT WORTH MY SPIT- https://t.co/8oJYvSJlxN
Therapist: Let's talk about actually feeling rejected by a Twitter crush...- Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 22, 2019
Me: He was never mine to lose...
Therapist: Great attitude--
Me: Why regret what cannot not be?
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: THESE ARE WORDS HE'LL NEVER SAY. NOT TO ME. NOT FOR ME. https://t.co/YKcv0SEz9x
Therapist: Let's talk about how you're feeling about the break up.- nancy kiu (@nancy_kiu) November 22, 2019
Me: On my own...
Therapist: Yes, exactl--
Me: Pretending he's beside me.
Therapist: No, not agai--
Me: ALL ALONE, I WALK WITH HIM TIL MORNING. https://t.co/nIxozb3COR
Therapist: So, I want you to take me back to a distinct moment in your childhood...- Kelly Lynne D'AngelNO ???? (@yerawizardkelly) November 22, 2019
Me: There is a castle on a cloud.
Therapist: Yes, exactl--
Me: I like to go there in my sleep.
Therapist: No, not agai--
Me: AREN'T ANY FLOORS FOR ME TO SWEEEEP NOT IN MY CASTLE ON A CLOUDDDD https://t.co/rXGqxhBJxq
Therapist: Try to focus on yourself, who *you* are.- ???? ???????aoe??? (@NateRuegger) November 22, 2019
Me: ...Who am I?
Therapist: Yes, exactl--
Me: Can I conceal myself forever more? Pretend I'm not the man I was before?
Therapist: No, not agai--
Me: AND SO JAVERT, YOU SEE IT'S TRUE, THAT MAN BEARS NO MORE GUILT THAN YOUUU
Therapist: Let's talk about how you see your future.- Ciara Murphy? (@NERDlEST) November 22, 2019
Me: a?? a??a?? a??a?'a?- a?-ʰʳa?'ʷa??a??a?? a??ʷa??ʸ a??ʸ ˢʰa?'a?-
Therapist: That's super positive-
Me: I am not throwing away my shot!
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: HEY YO IM JUST LIKE MY COUNTRY, YOUNG SCRAPPY AND HUNGRY AND I AM NOT-
Therapist: let's talk about your relationship insecurity.- Jonathan Cortis (@cortijon) November 23, 2019
Me: I'm worried that my girlfriend is only trying to use me for financial advantage
Therapist: that's common...
Me: I ain't sayin' she's a gold digger, but she ain't messin with no broke...
Therapist: YOU'RE WHITE!
Therapist: How are you dealing with the loss of your friend?- Sebastian Groth (@showa58taro) November 22, 2019
Me: There's a grief that can't be spoken.
Therapist: well, grief is difficult
Me: there's a pain goes on and on
Therapist: no, not again -
Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES, NOW MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD AND GONE
THERAPIST: How are you dealing with this most recent setback in your life?- Kevin (@PhoenixK77777) November 23, 2019
ME: We strive towards a larger goal.
T: That's a great attitude to have.
M: Our little lives don't count at all.
T: Well, let's not belittle...HEY, WAIT A MINUTE!
M: RED, THE BLOOD OF ANGRY MEN!
Therapist: Let's talk about your toxic relationship- In Oceans Deep (@MyFeetWillStand) November 23, 2019
Me: I'm erasing myself from the narrative.
Therapist: I'm glad you are-
Me: Let future historians wonder how Eliza reacted when you broke her heart
Therapist: Wait, who is-
Me: I' M RE-READING YOUR LETTERS AND WATCHING THEM BURN
Therapist: Do you remind yourself to get enough rest?- Madeleine (@goodegracious) November 23, 2019
Me: Take a break...
Therapist: Exactly,
Me: Run away with us for the summer let's go upstate
Therapist: Oh for fu-
Me: We can all go stay with my father, THERES A LAKE I KNOWWWWWW
Me: Hi Doc!- GamingFluxx88 (@fluxx88) November 23, 2019
Therapist: I've got a feeling....
Me: Yes?!
Therapist: That you could be feeling, a whole lot better than you feel today.
Me: Oh man, it's an epidemic!
Therapist: You say you've got a problem, well that's no problem, it's super easy not to feel that way....
Therapist - Your next appointment is on 10th.- Tariq Moustapha (@TheTariqM) November 23, 2019
Me - Another day
Therapist - How's the 13th?
Me - Another destiny. This neverending road to Calvary
Therapist - So, the 10th is ok then?
Me - THESE MEN WHO SEEM TO KNOW MY CRIME WILL SURELY COME A SECOND TIME!
Therapist: Let's talk about your father.- Tracy W. Bush (@TracyWBush) November 22, 2019
Me: He gave me hope when hope was gone.
Therapist: That's very supportive --
Me: He gave me strength to journey on.
Therapist: Sounds like a good relationshi --
Me: WHO AM I?
Therapist: Oh, for...
Me: I'm JEAN VALJEAN!!!
Therapist: let's talk about your new job.- Rose The Hat ? ? ? (@Spencetheghost) November 23, 2019
Me: There's no business.
Therapist: Well, given today's economy-
Me: Like show business, like no business I know!
Therapist: Oh for pete-
Me: EVERYTHING ABOUT IT IS APPEALING!!!
therapist: you've got a lot going on right now. how have you been managing your anxiety?- dani von riegan i??aoe?i?? (@chromroxachu) November 23, 2019
me: i've learned to slam on the brake
therapist: you're finally learning to drive? that's great--
me: before i even turn the key
therapist: wait a minute-
me: ?BEFORE I MAKE A MISTAKE?
Therapist: I thought we'd start off this week with a simple word association. Just say the first thing that comes to mind when I say the words, ok?- Sam Golgert (@SGolgert) November 22, 2019
Me: *nods*
Therapist: Red.
Me: THE BLOOD OF ANG-
Therapist: Oh for fuck's sake.
Therapist: So, how's life been since the last time we talked?- Adam Dienner (@DienMachine) November 22, 2019
Me: I got this feeling that time's just holding me down.
Therapist: Go on...
Me: I'll hit the ceiling!
Therapist: Wait...huh?
Me: Or else I'll tear up this town.
Therapist: Not again...
Me: TONIGHT I GOTTA CUT LOOSE!
Me: Ever since I got this job, I feel like I'm on the verge of failure.- David Yassky (@DavidYassky) November 23, 2019
Therapist: What more do you need to convince you?
Me: I know, it's not rational.
Therapist: That you've made it, and you're easily as strong
Me: Oh no
Therapist: AS THE FILTH FROM ROME WHO RAPE OUR COUNTRY
Therapist: How do you feel about relationships- Julie (@notyourjulie) November 23, 2019
Me: Someone to hold you too close
T: Intimacy can be hard
M: Someone to hurt you too deep
t: That's -
M: Someone to sit in your chair
TO RUIN YOUR SLEEP
Therapist: What brings you here?- Ignarus Imprimatur (@4bend) November 23, 2019
Me: God on high, hear my prayer
Therapist: Not god .. I did go to Harv-
Me: In my need, you have always been there
Therapist: Well, ah, .. oh no
Me: He is young, he's afraid Let him rest, heaven blessed
BRING HIM HOME
BRING HIM HOME
BRING HIM HOME
Therapist: ...and how have you been eating?- David Cann ? (@drwhofan_194) November 23, 2019
Me: Food beyond compare.
Therapist: Great!
Me: Food beyond belief.
Therapist: Wow, that's...
Me: MIX IT IN A MINCER AND PRETEND IT'S BEEF
Therapist: *long-suffering sigh*
Therapist: Tell me about the date you went on.- em(u) (@emjuune) November 23, 2019
Me: He's like the son I might have known.
Therapist: Son? Your date? Hold on I-
Me: If God had granted me a son.
Therapist: Wait no-
Me: THE SUMMERS DIE, ONE BY ONE
Therapist: HOW SOON THEY FLY, ON AND ON
Therapist: Let's talk about your current mental state.- Shanice Brandon (@shanice_brandon) November 23, 2019
Me: Dreams are sweet, until they're not...
Therapist: That's astute--
Me: Men are kind, until they aren't.
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: FLOWERS BLOOM UNTIL THEY ROT AND FALL APART.
Therapist: I want you to look at this ink blot and tell me what you see.- Jeremy D. Bukauskas (@JeremyBukauskas) November 23, 2019
Me: Red
Therapist: That's interest-
Me: The blood of angry men!
Therapist: No, Not again-
Me: BLACK, THE DARK OF AGES PAST! RED, A WORLD ABOUT TO DAWN! BLACK
Therapist: THE NIGHT TO END AT LAST!
Therapist: Are you still hearing voices?- Emily Gilbert (@e_gilbert44) November 22, 2019
Me: Do you hear the people sing?
Therapist: No, I'm sorry but I d-
Me: Singing the songs of angry men
Therapist:... what?
Me: IT IS THE MUSIC OF A PEOPLE WHO WILL NOT BE SLAVES AGAIN ??
Therapist: Do you feel like you're making progress with your perfectionism?- Kristen A. MLS ? (@estllechauvelin) November 23, 2019
Me: I wasn't born to walk on water.
Therapist: That's a good start....
Me: I wasn't born to sack and slaughter.
Therapist: What?
Me: But on my soul I WASN'T BORN TO STOOP TO SCORN AND KNUCKLE UNDER.
Therapist: Ok, where should we start today?- Meg Carnaroli (@MegCarnaroli) November 23, 2019
Me: If I speak, I am condemned.
Therapist: If you committed a crime, I'm obli-
Me: If I stay silent,
Therapist: Is this about the loaf of bread again?
Me: I AM DAAAAAAAMNED!!!
Therapist: Let's talk about problem solving- Chris Kelly (@chriskelly1980) November 23, 2019
Me: There's more than one answer to these questions
Therapist: Yes, there are multiple wa-
Me: Pointing me in a crooked line
Therapist: Not again...
Me: AND THE LESS I SEEK MY SOURCE FOR SOME DEFINITIVE, THE CLOSER I AM TO FINE
Therapist: How was your week?- Chelsea Stern (@TheChelseaStern) November 23, 2019
Me: I broke a window pane...
Therapist: Why?
Me: My sister's child was close to death, and we were starving...
Therapist: Oh no...
Me (in a completely different voice): YOU'LL STARVE AGAIN UNLESS YOU LEARN THE MEANING OF THE LAW!
Therapist: Now, let's focus on your social anxiety.- Maria Savva Carrigan ?a??i???a??i?? (@MariaSCarrigan) November 23, 2019
Me: On the outside always looking in...
Therapist: How does that effect your goals?
Me: Will I ever be more than I've always been?
Therapist: How do you try to fix this?
Me: I'm tap, tap, tapping on the glass...
Therapist: ??a??i??
Therapist: Let's talk about your romantic expectations.- Danika だにか (@danikaroseraven) November 23, 2019
Me: Did I abuse her or show her disdain?
Me: Why does she run from me?
Therapist: how does this make you feel?
Me: If I should lose her how shall I regain, The heart she has won from me?
Therapist: Lets talk about any self doubt you have.- Juan B (@TheRealJuanJB) November 22, 2019
Me: And must I now begin to doubt.
Therapist: yes, tell me about this doubt.
Me: who never doubted all these years.
Therapist: oh no.
Me: my heart is stone and still it trembles. The world I have known is lost in shadow
Therapist: Talk about your work.- Regan Kirk (@Regan_Kirk) November 23, 2019
Me: I am the law-
Therapist: Go on.
Me: and the law is not mocked.
Therapist: Who's mocking you?
Me: I'll spit his pity right back in his face!
Therapist: Wait-
Me: THERE IS NOTHING ON EARTH THAT WE SHARE. IT IS EITHER VALJEAN, OR JAVERT!
Therapist: Lets talk about how your mother built an emotional barricade around herself to keep you and others away. What would you say to her if she were here now?- Anna Jo (@palNdrome289) November 23, 2019
Me: YOU AT THE BARRICADE LISTEN TO THIS!
Therapist: oh no
Me: THE PEOPLE OF PARIS SLEEP IN THEIR BEDS!
Therapist: So, let's talk a little more about the pressure you were feeling last week..- Evergreen Potato Pie ? (@EvergreenCS4) November 23, 2019
Me: There are children back at home.
Therapist: Yes, you have two kids right?
Me: And the children have got to be fed.
Therapist: Oh no, not again...
Me: AND YOU'RE LUCKY TO BE IN A JOB-
Therapist: Let's talk about what's been on your mind.- HalloweenPartyPete (@LaFeteDePete) November 23, 2019
Me: There's a grief that can't be spoken.
Therapist: Ok, well let's try-
Me: there's a pain goes on and on
Therapist: No, please-
Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES NOW MY FRIIIIENDS ARE DEAD AND GOOOOOONE
Therapist: Let's talk about your narcissistic behaviour- siltha (@siltha) November 23, 2019
Me: I know it's a lot, the hair, the bod
Therapist: OK, acknowledging the issue is the first step...
Me: when you're staring at a demigod
Therapist: No, not again...
Me: WHAT CAN I SAY EXCEPT YOU'RE WELCOME
Therapist: Let's talk relationships.- Jeannie Marve (@AsdrubalGuysSis) November 23, 2019
Me: One more day with him not caring.
Therapist: Ok. How does that make you feel?
Me: What a life I might have known.
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: BUT HE NEVER SAW ME THERE-
Therapist: What are your hopes for reconciling with your father?- Kevin Wong (@Kwong384) November 23, 2019
Me: That I may see him
Therapist: good, oka-
Me: Safe behind BARSSSSSSSS
Therapist: Oh no
Me: I WILL NEVER REST
Therapist: let's talk about your lost love. Me: He filled my days with endless wonder...- Molly Billings (@MollyBillings2) November 22, 2019
therapists: sounds delightful.
Me: He took my childhood in his stride....
therapist: hmmm ? well...
Me: But he was GONE when autumn caaammmeee
Therapist: Tell me about this dream you had...- Edward H. Carpenter (@E_H_Carpenter) November 23, 2019
Me: It sounds truly crazy..
Therapist: That's OK..
Me: ..and true, the vision's hazy
Therapist: Oh, for the love of-
Me: BUT I SWEAR SOMEDAY I'LL BE... FLYING SO HIGH, DEFYING, GRAVITY...
Therapist: I'd like you to try writing down your feelings- Lady de Luce (@LadydeLuce) November 23, 2019
Me: on this page, I write my last confession
Therapist: I'm not here to judge, just write how you FEEL
Me: Read it well
Therapist: Well it's more for you than me
Me: when I at last am sleeping
Therapist: no,not again
Therapist: Let's talk about your height issues...- Zoe V A Stollery (@stollez) November 23, 2019
Me: They laugh at me, these fellows, just because I am small...
Therapist: Well, that is unfortunate...
Me: They laugh at me because I'm not a 100 feet tall.
Therapist: Oh no, not again...
Me: I tell 'em there's a lot to learn...
Therapist: Let's talk about a positive previous relationship ...- Virginia Spielmann (@spielwomann) November 23, 2019
Me: There was a time
Therapist: Great! Tell me about tha ...
Me: Then it all went wrong
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: I dreamed a dream in time gone by, When hope was high and life worth living ...
Therapist: What do you see in this inkblot?- Cindy Wentzler (@CindyWentzler) November 23, 2019
Me: Stars--
Therapist: Good.
Me: in your multitudes--
Therapist: No, not again--
ME: Scarce to be counted
FILLING THE DARKNESS
WITH ORDER AND LIGHT--
Therapist: Try to focus on yourself, who *you* are.- Pedro "Let It Snow" Alvelo (@palvelo3) November 22, 2019
Me: ...I won't dance
Therapist: I just want you to verbally expr-
Me: ...you won't sing. I just wanna love you but you wanna wear my ring
Therapist: oh no, not again.
Me: WELL THERES NOTHIN I CAN DOOO, IONLYWANNABEWITHYOUUU
Therapist: Why do you think you isolate yourself?- Lucy Celoni (@paperllamalady) November 23, 2019
Me: No slipping up if you slip away
T: That's understandable, but this unhealthy behav-
Me: So I've got nothing to share
T: pls no
Me: SO I'VE GOT NOTHING TO SAA-
T: make it stop
Me: -AAAY
T: *sobs*
Therapist: Let's talk about positive self-talk- James M. Paul (@jamesmpaul) November 22, 2019
Me: I did not live until today
Therapist: Good reframing--
Me: How can I live now we are parted
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: TOMORROW YOU'LL BE WORLDS AWAY-
Therapist: tell me about the women in your life- Kat Vermeulen (@fatttkattt) November 23, 2019
Me: lovely ladies
Therapist: that's nice of you to say
Me: waiting in the dark
Therapist: what are they waiting for
Me: ready for a thick one
Therapist: what
Me: or a quick one in the park
Therapist: learn a new musical
Therapist: Do you remember your dreams?- Cynthia Jones (@clupnorth) November 23, 2019
Me: yes
Therapist: Tell me about one.
Me: I dreamed a dreams of days gone by when hope was high and life worth living. I dreamed that libe would never die. I dreamed that god would be forgiving. But the tigers come at night.....
Therapist: how's the crush?- Jennifer (@Refinnej7) November 23, 2019
Me: one more day with him not caring
Therapist: hang in there!
Me: what a life I might have known
Therapist: every time!
Me: BUT HE NEVER SAW ME THERE
Therapist: How do you feel about being adopted?- Kristen (@kltk78) November 22, 2019
Me: I'll be satisfied if I play along
Therapist: oh really? Tell me more
Me: But the voice inside sings a different song
Therapist: oh no...
Me: WHAT IS WROOOONG WITH MEEEEEEE?
[#adoptee edition]
Therapist: And are you sleeping any better?- Amanda Jones (@A_man521) November 22, 2019
Me: I dreamed a dream in time gone by...
Therapist: Dreams are an important part of the sleep cycle.
Me: When hope was high and life worth living
Therapist: No, not again-
Me: I DREAMED THAT LOVE WOULD NEVER DIE!
Therapist: Why don't we talk about your fear of death?- Julia (@TaurielBadass) November 23, 2019
Me: I imagine death so much it feels more like a memory...
Therapist: It's normal-
Me: When's gonna get me? In my sleep? 7ft ahead of me?
Therapist: Oh no, please-
Me: IF I SEE IT COMING DO I RUN OR DO I LET IT BE??????
Therapist: Tell me about this new boyfriend- Brent DrehEarping the wave (@BMovies212) November 23, 2019
Me: In sleep he sang to me...
Therapist: That sounds romantic.
Me: In dreams he came.
Therapist: Oh....that's...
Me: That voice which calls to me and speaks my name
Therapist: Oh, no....
Me: and do I dream again for now I find...
Therapist: Let's talk about you liking this person- employed jazzy (@JazzyYu) November 23, 2019
Me: Don't wish. Don't start.
Therapist: It's okay to wish and hope
Me: Wishing only wounds the HEART
Therapist: but-
Me: I wasn't born for the rose and the pearl
Therapist: STOP
Me: THERES A GIRL I KNOW HE LOVES HER SO ?
Therapist: Let's talk about your week.- Celeste Weber (@specedteach76) November 23, 2019
Me: There are moments that the words don't reach.
Therapist: It can be hard to open up.
Me:There is suffering too terrible to name.
Therapist: No, not again..
Me: YOU HOLD YOUR CHILD AS TIGHT AS YOU CAN, AND PUSH AWAY THE UNIMAGINABLE.
Therapist: Let's talk about your dreams... what have you been dreaming about lately?- Jovie Chan (@joviechan0308) November 23, 2019
Me: I had a dream my life would be...
Therapist: Carry on--
Me: So different from this hell I'm living...
Therapist: Oh no, not--
Me: NOW LIFE HAS KILLED THE DREAM I DREAMEDDDDDD
Therapist: What do you see in your dreams?- S. T. Ismail (@STIsmail) November 22, 2019
Me: Stars. Out in the darkness.
Therapist: OK, what else?
Me: A fugitive running. . . .
Therapist: You, too?
Me: FALLEN FROM GRACE, FALLEN FROM GRACE!
Therapist: you've said you made some life changes- Kady Erben (@kady_erben) November 22, 2019
Me: I had a dream my life would be, so different from this hell I'm living
Therapist: how does that make you feel?
Me: So different now from what it seemed
Therapist: wait. oh no
Me: Now life has killed the dream
I dreamed
Therapist: What do you think?- Melissa Menefee (@MelissaMenefee) November 23, 2019
Me: Maybe he's right, maybe there is something the matter with me.
Therapist: Okay, let's discuss.
Me: I just don't see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad.
Therapist: What? Oh n-
Me: LOOK AT THIS STUFF, ISN'T IT NEAT?
Therapist: When did you begin having these feelings?- Kathy Redmond (@skitkat) November 23, 2019
Me: Let's start at the very beginning.
Therapist: A very good place to start...
Me: When you read you begin with A, B, C,
Therapist: That's not quite wha-
Me: When you sing you begin with Do, Re, Mi...
Therapist: No, not again
Therapist: Welcome to couple's therapy. Let's start with you.- Tam-a-roo??a?? (@Tamarooroo) November 22, 2019
Me: Thinks he's quite a lover but there's not much there
Therapist: Excuse me?
Me: What a cruel trick of nature landed me with such a louse
Therapist: lets talk about how we can achieve your goals this year- Heather a-?a?'a?? (@Heather111xx) November 23, 2019
Me: oh, who are you?
Therapist: Your, your therapist? We met last week...
Me:Oh, who is this kid, what's he gonna do?
Therapist: Oh no, this again!?
Me: I AM NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT!!!
Therapist: Tell me about your parents.- Kady Erben (@kady_erben) November 23, 2019
Me: Inseparable, they even got sick together
Therapist: go on
Me: But they never got better
Passed away that December
Therapist: oh, here we go again...
Me: And left me with these memories like dyin embers
From a dream I can't remember
Therapist: What do you think was at the root of his aggression?- Chris Dunning (@ordinarychris) November 23, 2019
Me: He'd seen how civilized men behaved.
Therapist: Yes?
Me: He never forgot, and he never forgave.
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: NOT SWEENEY! NOT SWEENEY TODD! THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET!
Therapist: Let's talk memories. Start with your mother.- Felipe Poleocolina (@poleocolina) November 23, 2019
Me: She is smiling alone.
Therapist: That's vivid.
Me: In the lamp light, the withered leaves collect at my feet.
Therapist: It's like you're there.
Me: And the wind begins to moan.
Therapist: Oh f***!
Me: MEMORYYY!!!
Therapist: what are you afraid of?- My.opinion.is.realityTV (@is_realitytv) November 23, 2019
Me: On my own...
Therapist: you're afraid of being alone?
Me: pretending he's beside me...
Therapist: wait what?
Me:ALL ALONE. I WALK WITH HIM TILL MORNING. WITHOUT HIM...
therapist: this needs to stop.
Me: I FEEL HIS ARMS AROUND ME
Therapist: How's work been?- Kristy D. (@mskristyd) November 23, 2019
Me: At the end of the day it's another day over
Therapist: Yes, one day at a time.
Me: With enough in your pocket to last for a week
Therapist: Has money been a prob-
Me: PAY THE LANDLORD, PAY THE SHOP, KEEP ON GRAFTING AS LONG AS YOURE ABLE
??a??i??
Therapist: We need to discuss your anger manag-- VocalLizzy (@VocalLizzy) November 23, 2019
Me:I AM NOT THROWIN' AWAY MY SHOT!
Therapist: Please lower your voice, I'm trying to help
Me: I AM NOT THROWIN' AWAY MY SHOT!
Therapist: Great self confidence but...
Me: AND JUST LIKE MY COUNTRY, I'M YOUNG, SCRAPPY AND HUNGRY
Therapist: How's your stress- Jessica Anderlohr (@jessanderlohr17) November 23, 2019
Me: Welcome to my school this ain't no high school this is the thunderdome
Therapist: Arent you in college
Me: Fight the urge to strike a match and set this dump a blaze
Therapist: ?
Me: AND YOU KNOW YOU KNOW YOU KNOW LIFE COULD BE BEAUTIFUL
Therapist: So do you have any recurring nightmares?- alice bryze (@AliceBryze) November 22, 2019
Me: but the tigers come at night
Therapist: nightmares at night, fairly standard..
Me: with their voices soft as thunder
Therapist: hang on a sec
Me: as they tear you hope apart
AS THEY TURN YOUR DREAMS TO SHAAAAAAAAAAAAME
Therapist: We just need to take this one day at a time.- Rodrigo Canales (@CanalesRo) November 22, 2019
Me: One day more.
T: yes. Just one, and-
M: - another day another destiny...
T: oh no... not ...
Me: This never-ending road to Calvary.... These men who seem to know my crime... Will surely come a second time!
Therapist: I look forward to seeing you again.- Kira Capri (@KiraCapri919) November 22, 2019
Me: Will surely come a second time.
Therapist: That's great-
Me: One day more!
Therapist: No, not again-
Me: I DID NOT LIVE UNTIL TODAY. HOW CAN I LIVE WHEN WE ARE PARTED?
Therapist: How's your social life been going?- Leg ?? (@legsah) November 22, 2019
Me: oh my friends, my friends - DON'T ASK ME
Therapist: Wow, strong response -
Me: WHAT YOUR SACRIFICE WAS FOR
Therapist: not again
Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES WHERE MY FRIENDS WILL SING NO MOOORE
Therapist: Let's talk about your self-perception.- Ellen (@El_Sa14) November 22, 2019
Me: It is time for all decide who we are....
Therapist: Okay, valid point-
Me: Do we fight for the right-
Therapist: No, not again-
Me: To a night at the opera now?
Therapist: I think it's really healthy you're out there dating again.- NotLostJustWaywardAF (@Earswithfeet658) November 23, 2019
Me: To being an us! For once!
Therapist: Absolutley. You deserve to be loved...
Me: Instead of a Them!
Therapist: Oh no! Not -
Me: LA VIE BOHEME LA VIE BOHEME
Therapist: when will you be ready to change?- Jay Rogers??I miss my country. (@JayRogers24) November 23, 2019
Me: One day more!
Therapist: procrastination won't help. Besides, then what?
Me: another day, another destiny!
Therapist: seriously?
Therapist: Let's talk about your memories of that night.- Kevin's Global Presence (@KevinPresence) November 23, 2019
Me: I see... empty chairs.
Therapist: Yes, go on. What else?
Me: at empty tables.
Therapist: Uh-huh. Good. Anything else?
Me: where my friends will..
Both: sing no morrr- orrr-orrrrrrr!
T: and driving, how's that going?- Ents Of Earth (@EntsOf) November 23, 2019
M: I learned to slam on the brakes
T: ok that's good
M: before I even turn the key
T: Jesus no
M: yeah so now my brakes don't work cause that's not how that works apparently
Therapist: Are you still talking to him?- YaYaAshley (@YaYaAshley) November 23, 2019
Me: For my own sanity I've got to close the door and walk away
Therapist: That's a very brave..
Me: There's a fine, fine line between what you wanted and what you got
Therapist: No, not again
Me: YOU GOTTA GO AFTER THE THINGS YOU WANT
Therapist: Why don't we try word association, what comes to mind when I say red?- Jonathan Hope (@jwjhope) November 23, 2019
Me: I feel my soul on fire
Therapist: Good, now...
Me: Black, my world if she's not there
Therapist: That's not how this...
Me: Red the colour of desire
Therapist: !
Me: BLACK, THE COLOUR OF DISPAIR!
Therapist: I see here that you've been seeing apparitions?- MollyJo (FirstLady01) (@MollyJoT) November 23, 2019
Me: Phantom faces at the windows...
Therapist: I can see how that would be distur...
Me: Phantom shadows on the floor...
Therapist: Really, again?
Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES, WHERE MY FRIENDS WILL MEET NO MORE.
Therapist: Let's discuss your love life- ??a??i??Untitled Princess Ambi Project?? (@MsAmberBoBamber) November 23, 2019
Me- Divorced!
Therapist- That's straightforward so let's elabora-
Me- Ich bin Anna of Cleves
Therapist-ooh German okay ja, well-
Me- When he saw my portrait he was like-
Therapist- WAIT NOT AG-
Me- BUT I DIDNT LOOK AS GOOD AS I DID IN MY
Therapist: How's your dating life lately?- Jamie Sanders (@BeautyChick101) November 23, 2019
Me: Mother said straight ahead, not to delay or be misled
Therapist: That sounds like good--
Me: I should have heeded her advice
Therapist: Oh no, I see what's coming--
Me: BUT HE SEEMED SO NICE
Therapist: Okay, do you have any questions?- aoe? Alex | saw jojo rabbit!! aoe? (@hamboi_what) November 23, 2019
Me: Where does it say that you gotta live and die here?
Therapist: That's a good start, though I'm not sure-
Me: Why should you only take what you're given?
Therapist: Wait-
Me: Why should you sPEND YOUR WHOLE LIFE LIVIN-
Therapist: How are you feeling about your progress?- Edd Lewis (@EddLewis) November 23, 2019
Me: How did I get here?
Therapist: Well, it's been a long but productive 7 years.
Me: How the hell??
Therapist: Calm down. I just told you...oh wait...no, no don't....
Me: Christmas! Christmas Eve last year!
Therapist: How have you been lately- Ren? (@twitch1988) November 22, 2019
Me: There are storms you cannot weather
Therapist: That's kind of negative..
Me: I HAD A DREAM MY LIFE WOULD BE
Therapist: Goals are postive to..
ME: SO DIFFERENT FROM THIS HELL I'M LIVING
Therapist: Let's try something new today- Brenda (@breninthesky) November 23, 2019
Me: I find some of what you teach suspect, because I'm used to relying on intellect
Therapist: Oh, well-
Me: But I try to open up to what I don't know
Therapist: Oh, not again
Me (standing up): BECAUSE REASON SAYS, I SHOULD HAVE DIED TH-
Therapist: So, when is the exam that is so stressful for you?- Antonio (@AntoniodelRD) November 23, 2019
Me: Tomorrow
Theraphist: Oh! That's great! There's only one day more-
Me: Another day another destiny...
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: THIS NEVER-ENDING ROAD TO CALVARY!!!
Therapist: What do you enjoy about playing piano?- Lucy Celoni (@paperllamalady) November 23, 2019
Me: You scan through the score and put fingers on keys and you play and everything else goes away
T: Escapism is a-
Me: Everything else goes away
T: You just...wait don't-
Me: AND YOU PLAY TIL IT'S PERFECT, YOU PLAY TIL YOU ACHE
Therapist: okay, as your court-appointed therapist,- cranberry sauce in the shape of the can (@am_lehr) November 23, 2019
Me: YOU KNOW NOTHING OF MY LIFE
Therapist: wait
Me: ALL I DID WAS STEAL SOME BREAD
Therapist: MY DUTY'S TO THE LAW
Therapist: How are you dealing with your breakup?- desdamonaWA (@amelia_hanron) November 23, 2019
Me: A heart full of love
Therapist: That's great!
Me: No fear, no regret
Therapist: exactly! Wait...
Me: MY NAME IS MARIUS PONTMERCY
Therapist: You look as if you've seen a ghost.- Tiffany W (@SmallScaleTweet) November 22, 2019
Me: SOME WINE AND SAY WHAT'S GOING ON?
Therapist: NO.
My Therapist: How's your sleep pattern been?- Dr F Scott Feil, PT, DPT, EdD (@FScottFeil_DPT) November 23, 2019
Me: I will never rest
My Therapist: Oh you're being over dramatic...there's plenty of techniques I can give you...
Me:Till then...
My Therapist: Oh no...not again!!!
Me: THIS I SWEAR!!! THIS I SWEAR BY...THE STARRRRS!!!!
Therapist: how's work going?- Jennifer (@Refinnej7) November 23, 2019
Me: at the end of the day it's another day over.
Therapist: yeah, love that 5PM
Me: with enough in your pocket to last for a week.
Therapist: damnit.
Me: PAY THE LANDLORD, PAY THE SHOP
Therapist: did you do the ten year challenge?- Jennifer (@Refinnej7) November 23, 2019
Me: then I was young and unafraid
Therapist: it's a decade ago!
Me: and dreams were made and used and wasted
Therapist: shit
Me: There was no ransom to be paid, NO SONG UNSUNG, NO WINE UNTASTED!
Therapist: How do you feel?- Liesl Barrell (@LieslBarrell) November 23, 2019
Me: It won't be easy, you'll think it strange...
Therapist: Well, no, your feelings are valid.
Me: When I try to explain how I feel...
Therapist: Oh dear -
Me: DON'T CRY FOR ME ARGENTEEEEEENA!!! ??
Therapist: What is troubling you?- Joey (@joeyetc) November 23, 2019
Me: Have you seen how the foreman is fuming today?
Therapist: Eh no,who?
Me: With his terrible breath and his wandering hands?
Therapist: No honestly I-
Me: It's because little Fantine won't give him his way
Therapist: Oh for-
Me: TAKE A L
Me: I feel so alone. Is this normal?- Karen Dyhrberg (@KarenDyhrberg) November 23, 2019
Therapist: Well, they say--
Me: THE PRICE OF MY LOVE'S NOT A PRICE THAT YOU'RE WILLING TO PAY.
Therapist: Let's talk about the path you chose in life.- Joanna Palmer (@thejoannapalmer) November 23, 2019
Me: No other road.
Therapist: We all have choices.
Me: No other way.
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: NO DAY BUT TOOODAAAAAAY!!!
Therapist: you've been making really good progress- Rebekah Michaele (@rebekahmichaele) November 23, 2019
Me: now I'm where I want to be and who I want to be
Therapist: that's really good-
Me: and doing what I always said I would and yet-
Therapist: goddammit
Me: AND YET I FEEL I HAVENT WON AT ALLLL
Therapists: I'm worried about your self destructive tendencies.- Claudia Strange (@StrangeClaudia) November 23, 2019
Me: Don't your fret
Therapist: oh I wouldn't say I'm "fretting."
Me. Monsieur Marius
Therapist: oh, come on!
Me: I don't feel any pain. A little fall of rain ...
Therapist: So tell me about your girlfriend.- Justin Llamas (@iamjustinllamas) November 23, 2019
Me: Always ten steps behind...always ten feet below...
Therapist: Are you moving too fast? Is she depres-
Me: And she's just out of reach.
Therapist: No, not agai-
Me: AGONYYYYYY
Therapist: Have you been feeling alone lately?- Ella~ Lady of Pandemonium ?? (@EllaLatinaMua) November 23, 2019
Me: WHO CARES ABOUT YOUR LONELY SOUL, WE STRIVE TOWARDS A LARGER GOAL
Therapist: W-what...
Me: OUR LITTLE LIVES DON'T COUNT AT ALL
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: REEEEEEEEED---
Therapist: Tell me about this new man in your life.- EEE AYY EMM (@ealison) November 23, 2019
Me: He handles financials
Therapist: Oh, that's...wait
Me: You punched the bursar? Yes!
Therapist: Please stop
Me: I WANTED TO DO WHAT YOU DID, GRADUATE IN 2 THEN JOIN THE REVOLUTION
Therapist: How are you coping with the LA rain & your seasonal affective disorder?- Nicole Appleby (@nico_appleby) November 23, 2019
Me:The sun will come out tomorrow
Therapist:Yes, exactl--
Me:Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, they'll be sun
Therapist:No, not agai--
Me: WHEN I'M STUCK WITH A DAY THAT'S GREY AND LONELY
Therapist: let's talk about your unfinished projects-- Marcelo Teson (@MTeson) November 23, 2019
Me: There....out in the darkness...
Therapist: oh you have something?
Me: A fugitive running...fallen from God...
Therapist: oh no-
Me: FALLEN FROM GRAAAAAAAAACE
Therapist: Let's talk about reframing your view of the human experience.- ?-ˏˋ Steve Harvey ˊˎ?- (@magalicious_def) November 23, 2019
Me: We strive towards a larger goal...
Therapist: Yes, exactl--
Me: Our little lives don't count at all...
Therapist: No, not agai--
Me: RED, THE BLOOD OF ANGRY MEN! BLACK, THE DARK OF AGES PAST!
Therapist: Think about your goals in life..- Tessa H. Anindya (@tessahanindya) November 23, 2019
Me: I wanna be..
Therapist: Go on..
Me: .. where the people are. I wanna see, wanna see 'em dancin'
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: WHAT'S THAT WORD AGAIN?? STREEE~ET!!
Therapist: so, let's talk about boundaries....- Stephanie Blake (@snazzblake) November 23, 2019
Me: TOUCH MEEEEE.....
Therapist: well, no - that wouldn't be professional...
Me: It's so easy to LEAVE MEEEE....
Therapist: No one is leaving, we still have 10 min-
Me: All alone with the MEM-RIES....
Therapist: okaaaay...
Therapist: Let's try some self talk...- Patrice Fitzgerald (@PatriceFitz) November 23, 2019
Me: You'll be swell! You'll be great!
Therapist: Yes!
Me: Gonna have the whole world on a plate...
Therapist: No
Me: STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW, HONEY EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSES!
Therapist: Have u thought about what would be a healthy & productive way to engage with family at Thanksgiving?- N (@NatHasQuestions) November 23, 2019
Me: Everybody's boon companion
Therapist: Good, good
Me: Everybody's chaperone
Therapist: Oh no
Me: But lock up your valises JESUS, WON'T I SKIN YOU TO THE BONE!
Therapist: Let's talk about your recent breakup..- Katy Vernon a??i?? (@katyvernonmusic) November 23, 2019
Me: Yes, I've been brokenhearted
Therapist: Thats understandable
Me: Blue since the day we parted, Why, why did I ever let him go?
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: MAMMA MIA - I SHOULD NEVER LET HIM GO ?
Therapist: Talk about some specific goals you have...- Percia Productions (@PerciaThomas) November 23, 2019
Me: I'm gonna be the main event
Therapist: YES! Dig more ...Main Event at what?
Me: Like no king was before
Therapist: ok... you mean Queen? Ugh wait...
Me: I'm brushing up on looking down IM WORKING ON MY ROOOAR!!
Therapist: How did you sleep last night?- Laura (@LAM1086) November 23, 2019
Me: I had a dream
Therapist: Go on...
Me: my life would be, so different from this hell im living.
Therapist: No, not agai--
Me: SO DIFFERENT NOW, FROM WHAT IT SEEEEEEEMED
Therapist: let's talk about your last relationship- Scorpion King ?? (@clhoerylondes) November 23, 2019
Me: he filled my days with endless wonder
Therapist: ok, go o-
Me: he took my childhood in his ssssttRRIIIIIDDEE
Therapist: not agai-
Me : BUT HE WAS GONE WHEN AUTUM CAME
Therapist: So let's talk about your childhood.- Jacob Ian Rodriguez (@Baritoneguy454) November 23, 2019
Me: My father left my mother died.....
Therapist: Alright, someth- -
Me: I grew uP BUCKWILD
Therapist: Wait wait - -
Me: AS LONG AS IM ALIVE ELIZA, SWEAR TO GOD YOU'll NEVER FEEL SO HELPLESS.
Me: I'm having a lot of anxiety about this.- Regina Kelly (@Regina_Oing) November 23, 2019
Therapist: don't you fret...
Me: thank y--
Therapist: Misseur Marius...
Me: ?
Together: I DON'T FEEL ANY PAIN
Therapist: Tell me what has been troubling you recently. What's been on your mind?- Amanda Young i??e??e?? (@manda4now) November 23, 2019
Me: Memories.....
Therapists: Interesting. What memo...
Me: all alone in the moonlight
Therapist: Damnit Amanda! This needs to stop.
Me: I can smile at the old days...I was beautiful then
Therapist: -Staring awkwardly- What was that?- Ella~ Lady of Pandemonium ?? (@EllaLatinaMua) November 23, 2019
Me: That was possession, any ghost can do that in less than one lesson...
Therapist: What?
Me: ANY GHOST?... Pretty much, any ghost would do, sure
Therapist: No, not again--
Me: THEN BEETLEJUICE, WHAT DO I NEED YOU FOR?
WOW WOW-
[one month later]- The Intern (@KaneKittens) November 22, 2019
Therapist: Ok, we've had a rough couple weeks, but I'm sensing growth
me: Something has changed within me...
Therapist: Great .....
Me: Something is not the same
Therapist: Stop right ther...
Me: I'M THROUGH WITH PLAYING BY THE RULES OF SOMEONE ELSE'S GAME
Therapist: You've done some great work, made real progress. How do you feel you've grown in this process?- Cameron Cobden (@CameronCobden) November 23, 2019
Me: Who can say if I've been changed for the better?
Therapist: I mean, that's for...
Me: But because I knew you
Therapist: ....goddammit.
Me: I'VE BEEN CHANGED FOR GOOD
Therapist: Have you tried that mindfulness exercise I gave you?- Jim Stacy (@JamesDStacy1) November 23, 2019
Me: I raise my eyes to see the heavens...
Therapist: Good, that's a way you can begin...
Me: But only the moon looks down!
Therapist: Okay, negativity trying to assert its...
Me: THE HARVEST MOON SHINES DOWN!!!!
Therapist: but what do you want- Austin S (@ASecrest949) November 22, 2019
Me: crying at all is not allowed
Therapist: yes what el-
Me: theres a lady old and white.
Therapist: not agai-
Me: SHES NICE TO ME AND SHES SOFT TO TOUCH. SHE SAYS COSETTE I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH
Therapist: I want you to clear your head. What helps you relax?- Galang-22 (@jagalang_22) November 23, 2019
Me: Even when the dark is crashing through, when you need a friend to carry you-
Therapist: what?
Me: If you only look around, you will be found.
Therapist: ...is this Be More Chill again I swear to god https://t.co/xkqz8hL1FC
Therapist: So, how was your week?- Alma Sánchez (@Witchy_99) November 23, 2019
Me: Last night, I had a dream...
Therapist: Ok, let's start the-
Me: I found myself in a desert called Cyberland
Therapist: Sweet Jesus, no...
Me: MOO WITH ME!!! ? ? https://t.co/BwSHSygMBH