Social Roundup: The Therapist Meme Takes Over Broadway Twitter

Therapist: Let's talk about your romantic expectations.



Me: I used to dream that I would meet a prince...



Therapist: That's common--



Me: But God Almighty have you've seen what's happened since?



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: MASTER OF THE HOUSE, ISNT WORTH MY SPIT- https://t.co/8oJYvSJlxN - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about actually feeling rejected by a Twitter crush...



Me: He was never mine to lose...



Therapist: Great attitude--



Me: Why regret what cannot not be?



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: THESE ARE WORDS HE'LL NEVER SAY. NOT TO ME. NOT FOR ME. https://t.co/YKcv0SEz9x - Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about how you're feeling about the break up.



Me: On my own...



Therapist: Yes, exactl--



Me: Pretending he's beside me.



Therapist: No, not agai--



Me: ALL ALONE, I WALK WITH HIM TIL MORNING. https://t.co/nIxozb3COR - nancy kiu (@nancy_kiu) November 22, 2019

Therapist: So, I want you to take me back to a distinct moment in your childhood...



Me: There is a castle on a cloud.



Therapist: Yes, exactl--



Me: I like to go there in my sleep.



Therapist: No, not agai--



Me: AREN'T ANY FLOORS FOR ME TO SWEEEEP NOT IN MY CASTLE ON A CLOUDDDD https://t.co/rXGqxhBJxq - Kelly Lynne D'AngelNO ???? (@yerawizardkelly) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Try to focus on yourself, who *you* are.



Me: ...Who am I?



Therapist: Yes, exactl--



Me: Can I conceal myself forever more? Pretend I'm not the man I was before?



Therapist: No, not agai--



Me: AND SO JAVERT, YOU SEE IT'S TRUE, THAT MAN BEARS NO MORE GUILT THAN YOUUU - ???? ???????aoe??? (@NateRuegger) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about how you see your future.



Me: a?? a??a?? a??a?'a?- a?-ʰʳa?'ʷa??a??a?? a??ʷa??ʸ a??ʸ ˢʰa?'a?-



Therapist: That's super positive-



Me: I am not throwing away my shot!



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: HEY YO IM JUST LIKE MY COUNTRY, YOUNG SCRAPPY AND HUNGRY AND I AM NOT- - Ciara Murphy? (@NERDlEST) November 22, 2019

Therapist: let's talk about your relationship insecurity.



Me: I'm worried that my girlfriend is only trying to use me for financial advantage



Therapist: that's common...



Me: I ain't sayin' she's a gold digger, but she ain't messin with no broke...



Therapist: YOU'RE WHITE! - Jonathan Cortis (@cortijon) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How are you dealing with the loss of your friend?

Me: There's a grief that can't be spoken.

Therapist: well, grief is difficult

Me: there's a pain goes on and on

Therapist: no, not again -

Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES, NOW MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD AND GONE - Sebastian Groth (@showa58taro) November 22, 2019

THERAPIST: How are you dealing with this most recent setback in your life?



ME: We strive towards a larger goal.



T: That's a great attitude to have.



M: Our little lives don't count at all.



T: Well, let's not belittle...HEY, WAIT A MINUTE!



M: RED, THE BLOOD OF ANGRY MEN! - Kevin (@PhoenixK77777) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your toxic relationship

Me: I'm erasing myself from the narrative.

Therapist: I'm glad you are-

Me: Let future historians wonder how Eliza reacted when you broke her heart

Therapist: Wait, who is-

Me: I' M RE-READING YOUR LETTERS AND WATCHING THEM BURN - In Oceans Deep (@MyFeetWillStand) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Do you remind yourself to get enough rest?



Me: Take a break...



Therapist: Exactly,



Me: Run away with us for the summer let's go upstate



Therapist: Oh for fu-



Me: We can all go stay with my father, THERES A LAKE I KNOWWWWWW - Madeleine (@goodegracious) November 23, 2019

Me: Hi Doc!



Therapist: I've got a feeling....



Me: Yes?!



Therapist: That you could be feeling, a whole lot better than you feel today.



Me: Oh man, it's an epidemic!



Therapist: You say you've got a problem, well that's no problem, it's super easy not to feel that way.... - GamingFluxx88 (@fluxx88) November 23, 2019

Therapist - Your next appointment is on 10th.



Me - Another day



Therapist - How's the 13th?



Me - Another destiny. This neverending road to Calvary



Therapist - So, the 10th is ok then?



Me - THESE MEN WHO SEEM TO KNOW MY CRIME WILL SURELY COME A SECOND TIME! - Tariq Moustapha (@TheTariqM) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your father.



Me: He gave me hope when hope was gone.



Therapist: That's very supportive --



Me: He gave me strength to journey on.



Therapist: Sounds like a good relationshi --



Me: WHO AM I?



Therapist: Oh, for...



Me: I'm JEAN VALJEAN!!! - Tracy W. Bush (@TracyWBush) November 22, 2019

Therapist: let's talk about your new job.



Me: There's no business.



Therapist: Well, given today's economy-



Me: Like show business, like no business I know!



Therapist: Oh for pete-



Me: EVERYTHING ABOUT IT IS APPEALING!!! - Rose The Hat ? ? ? (@Spencetheghost) November 23, 2019

therapist: you've got a lot going on right now. how have you been managing your anxiety?



me: i've learned to slam on the brake



therapist: you're finally learning to drive? that's great--



me: before i even turn the key



therapist: wait a minute-



me: ?BEFORE I MAKE A MISTAKE? - dani von riegan i??aoe?i?? (@chromroxachu) November 23, 2019

Therapist: I thought we'd start off this week with a simple word association. Just say the first thing that comes to mind when I say the words, ok?

Me: *nods*

Therapist: Red.

Me: THE BLOOD OF ANG-

Therapist: Oh for fuck's sake. - Sam Golgert (@SGolgert) November 22, 2019

Therapist: So, how's life been since the last time we talked?

Me: I got this feeling that time's just holding me down.

Therapist: Go on...

Me: I'll hit the ceiling!

Therapist: Wait...huh?

Me: Or else I'll tear up this town.

Therapist: Not again...

Me: TONIGHT I GOTTA CUT LOOSE! - Adam Dienner (@DienMachine) November 22, 2019

Me: Ever since I got this job, I feel like I'm on the verge of failure.

Therapist: What more do you need to convince you?

Me: I know, it's not rational.

Therapist: That you've made it, and you're easily as strong

Me: Oh no

Therapist: AS THE FILTH FROM ROME WHO RAPE OUR COUNTRY - David Yassky (@DavidYassky) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How do you feel about relationships

Me: Someone to hold you too close

T: Intimacy can be hard

M: Someone to hurt you too deep

t: That's -

M: Someone to sit in your chair

TO RUIN YOUR SLEEP - Julie (@notyourjulie) November 23, 2019

Therapist: What brings you here?

Me: God on high, hear my prayer

Therapist: Not god .. I did go to Harv-

Me: In my need, you have always been there

Therapist: Well, ah, .. oh no

Me: He is young, he's afraid Let him rest, heaven blessed

BRING HIM HOME

BRING HIM HOME

BRING HIM HOME - Ignarus Imprimatur (@4bend) November 23, 2019

Therapist: ...and how have you been eating?

Me: Food beyond compare.

Therapist: Great!

Me: Food beyond belief.

Therapist: Wow, that's...

Me: MIX IT IN A MINCER AND PRETEND IT'S BEEF

Therapist: *long-suffering sigh* - David Cann ? (@drwhofan_194) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Tell me about the date you went on.



Me: He's like the son I might have known.



Therapist: Son? Your date? Hold on I-



Me: If God had granted me a son.



Therapist: Wait no-



Me: THE SUMMERS DIE, ONE BY ONE



Therapist: HOW SOON THEY FLY, ON AND ON - em(u) (@emjuune) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your current mental state.



Me: Dreams are sweet, until they're not...



Therapist: That's astute--



Me: Men are kind, until they aren't.



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: FLOWERS BLOOM UNTIL THEY ROT AND FALL APART. - Shanice Brandon (@shanice_brandon) November 23, 2019

Therapist: I want you to look at this ink blot and tell me what you see.



Me: Red



Therapist: That's interest-



Me: The blood of angry men!



Therapist: No, Not again-



Me: BLACK, THE DARK OF AGES PAST! RED, A WORLD ABOUT TO DAWN! BLACK



Therapist: THE NIGHT TO END AT LAST! - Jeremy D. Bukauskas (@JeremyBukauskas) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Are you still hearing voices?



Me: Do you hear the people sing?



Therapist: No, I'm sorry but I d-



Me: Singing the songs of angry men



Therapist:... what?



Me: IT IS THE MUSIC OF A PEOPLE WHO WILL NOT BE SLAVES AGAIN ?? - Emily Gilbert (@e_gilbert44) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Do you feel like you're making progress with your perfectionism?



Me: I wasn't born to walk on water.



Therapist: That's a good start....



Me: I wasn't born to sack and slaughter.



Therapist: What?



Me: But on my soul I WASN'T BORN TO STOOP TO SCORN AND KNUCKLE UNDER. - Kristen A. MLS ? (@estllechauvelin) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Ok, where should we start today?



Me: If I speak, I am condemned.



Therapist: If you committed a crime, I'm obli-



Me: If I stay silent,



Therapist: Is this about the loaf of bread again?



Me: I AM DAAAAAAAMNED!!! - Meg Carnaroli (@MegCarnaroli) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about problem solving



Me: There's more than one answer to these questions



Therapist: Yes, there are multiple wa-

Me: Pointing me in a crooked line



Therapist: Not again...



Me: AND THE LESS I SEEK MY SOURCE FOR SOME DEFINITIVE, THE CLOSER I AM TO FINE - Chris Kelly (@chriskelly1980) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How was your week?



Me: I broke a window pane...



Therapist: Why?



Me: My sister's child was close to death, and we were starving...



Therapist: Oh no...



Me (in a completely different voice): YOU'LL STARVE AGAIN UNLESS YOU LEARN THE MEANING OF THE LAW! - Chelsea Stern (@TheChelseaStern) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Now, let's focus on your social anxiety.

Me: On the outside always looking in...

Therapist: How does that effect your goals?

Me: Will I ever be more than I've always been?

Therapist: How do you try to fix this?

Me: I'm tap, tap, tapping on the glass...

Therapist: ??‍a??i?? - Maria Savva Carrigan ?a??i???a??i?? (@MariaSCarrigan) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your romantic expectations.



Me: Did I abuse her or show her disdain?



Me: Why does she run from me?



Therapist: how does this make you feel?



Me: If I should lose her how shall I regain, The heart she has won from me? - Danika だにか (@danikaroseraven) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Lets talk about any self doubt you have.



Me: And must I now begin to doubt.



Therapist: yes, tell me about this doubt.



Me: who never doubted all these years.



Therapist: oh no.



Me: my heart is stone and still it trembles. The world I have known is lost in shadow - Juan B (@TheRealJuanJB) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Talk about your work.



Me: I am the law-



Therapist: Go on.



Me: and the law is not mocked.



Therapist: Who's mocking you?



Me: I'll spit his pity right back in his face!



Therapist: Wait-



Me: THERE IS NOTHING ON EARTH THAT WE SHARE. IT IS EITHER VALJEAN, OR JAVERT! - Regan Kirk (@Regan_Kirk) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Lets talk about how your mother built an emotional barricade around herself to keep you and others away. What would you say to her if she were here now?



Me: YOU AT THE BARRICADE LISTEN TO THIS!



Therapist: oh no



Me: THE PEOPLE OF PARIS SLEEP IN THEIR BEDS! - Anna Jo (@palNdrome289) November 23, 2019

Therapist: So, let's talk a little more about the pressure you were feeling last week..



Me: There are children back at home.



Therapist: Yes, you have two kids right?



Me: And the children have got to be fed.



Therapist: Oh no, not again...



Me: AND YOU'RE LUCKY TO BE IN A JOB- - Evergreen Potato Pie ? (@EvergreenCS4) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about what's been on your mind.



Me: There's a grief that can't be spoken.



Therapist: Ok, well let's try-



Me: there's a pain goes on and on



Therapist: No, please-



Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES NOW MY FRIIIIENDS ARE DEAD AND GOOOOOONE - HalloweenPartyPete (@LaFeteDePete) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your narcissistic behaviour



Me: I know it's a lot, the hair, the bod



Therapist: OK, acknowledging the issue is the first step...



Me: when you're staring at a demigod



Therapist: No, not again...



Me: WHAT CAN I SAY EXCEPT YOU'RE WELCOME - siltha (@siltha) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk relationships.



Me: One more day with him not caring.



Therapist: Ok. How does that make you feel?



Me: What a life I might have known.



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: BUT HE NEVER SAW ME THERE- - Jeannie Marve (@AsdrubalGuysSis) November 23, 2019

Therapist: What are your hopes for reconciling with your father?



Me: That I may see him



Therapist: good, oka-



Me: Safe behind BARSSSSSSSS



Therapist: Oh no



Me: I WILL NEVER REST - Kevin Wong (@Kwong384) November 23, 2019

Therapist: let's talk about your lost love. Me: He filled my days with endless wonder...

therapists: sounds delightful.

Me: He took my childhood in his stride....

therapist: hmmm ? well...



Me: But he was GONE when autumn caaammmeee - Molly Billings (@MollyBillings2) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Tell me about this dream you had...



Me: It sounds truly crazy..



Therapist: That's OK..



Me: ..and true, the vision's hazy



Therapist: Oh, for the love of-



Me: BUT I SWEAR SOMEDAY I'LL BE... FLYING SO HIGH, DEFYING, GRAVITY... - Edward H. Carpenter (@E_H_Carpenter) November 23, 2019

Therapist: I'd like you to try writing down your feelings



Me: on this page, I write my last confession



Therapist: I'm not here to judge, just write how you FEEL



Me: Read it well



Therapist: Well it's more for you than me



Me: when I at last am sleeping



Therapist: no,not again - Lady de Luce (@LadydeLuce) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your height issues...

Me: They laugh at me, these fellows, just because I am small...

Therapist: Well, that is unfortunate...

Me: They laugh at me because I'm not a 100 feet tall.

Therapist: Oh no, not again...

Me: I tell 'em there's a lot to learn... - Zoe V A Stollery (@stollez) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about a positive previous relationship ...



Me: There was a time



Therapist: Great! Tell me about tha ...



Me: Then it all went wrong



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: I dreamed a dream in time gone by, When hope was high and life worth living ... - Virginia Spielmann (@spielwomann) November 23, 2019

Therapist: What do you see in this inkblot?



Me: Stars--



Therapist: Good.



Me: in your multitudes--



Therapist: No, not again--



ME: Scarce to be counted

FILLING THE DARKNESS

WITH ORDER AND LIGHT-- - Cindy Wentzler (@CindyWentzler) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Try to focus on yourself, who *you* are.



Me: ...I won't dance



Therapist: I just want you to verbally expr-



Me: ...you won't sing. I just wanna love you but you wanna wear my ring



Therapist: oh no, not again.



Me: WELL THERES NOTHIN I CAN DOOO, IONLYWANNABEWITHYOUUU - Pedro "Let It Snow" Alvelo (@palvelo3) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Why do you think you isolate yourself?

Me: No slipping up if you slip away

T: That's understandable, but this unhealthy behav-

Me: So I've got nothing to share

T: pls no

Me: SO I'VE GOT NOTHING TO SAA-

T: make it stop

Me: -AAAY

T: *sobs* - Lucy Celoni (@paperllamalady) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about positive self-talk



Me: I did not live until today



Therapist: Good reframing--



Me: How can I live now we are parted



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: TOMORROW YOU'LL BE WORLDS AWAY- - James M. Paul (@jamesmpaul) November 22, 2019

Therapist: tell me about the women in your life

Me: lovely ladies

Therapist: that's nice of you to say

Me: waiting in the dark

Therapist: what are they waiting for

Me: ready for a thick one

Therapist: what

Me: or a quick one in the park

Therapist: learn a new musical - Kat Vermeulen (@fatttkattt) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Do you remember your dreams?



Me: yes



Therapist: Tell me about one.



Me: I dreamed a dreams of days gone by when hope was high and life worth living. I dreamed that libe would never die. I dreamed that god would be forgiving. But the tigers come at night..... - Cynthia Jones (@clupnorth) November 23, 2019

Therapist: how's the crush?

Me: one more day with him not caring

Therapist: hang in there!

Me: what a life I might have known

Therapist: every time!

Me: BUT HE NEVER SAW ME THERE - Jennifer (@Refinnej7) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How do you feel about being adopted?



Me: I'll be satisfied if I play along



Therapist: oh really? Tell me more



Me: But the voice inside sings a different song



Therapist: oh no...



Me: WHAT IS WROOOONG WITH MEEEEEEE?



[#adoptee edition] - Kristen (@kltk78) November 22, 2019

Therapist: And are you sleeping any better?



Me: I dreamed a dream in time gone by...



Therapist: Dreams are an important part of the sleep cycle.



Me: When hope was high and life worth living



Therapist: No, not again-



Me: I DREAMED THAT LOVE WOULD NEVER DIE! - Amanda Jones (@A_man521) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Why don't we talk about your fear of death?



Me: I imagine death so much it feels more like a memory...



Therapist: It's normal-



Me: When's gonna get me? In my sleep? 7ft ahead of me?



Therapist: Oh no, please-



Me: IF I SEE IT COMING DO I RUN OR DO I LET IT BE?????? - Julia (@TaurielBadass) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Tell me about this new boyfriend



Me: In sleep he sang to me...



Therapist: That sounds romantic.



Me: In dreams he came.



Therapist: Oh....that's...



Me: That voice which calls to me and speaks my name



Therapist: Oh, no....



Me: and do I dream again for now I find... - Brent DrehEarping the wave (@BMovies212) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about you liking this person



Me: Don't wish. Don't start.



Therapist: It's okay to wish and hope



Me: Wishing only wounds the HEART



Therapist: but-



Me: I wasn't born for the rose and the pearl



Therapist: STOP



Me: THERES A GIRL I KNOW HE LOVES HER SO ? - employed jazzy (@JazzyYu) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your week.



Me: There are moments that the words don't reach.



Therapist: It can be hard to open up.



Me:There is suffering too terrible to name.



Therapist: No, not again..



Me: YOU HOLD YOUR CHILD AS TIGHT AS YOU CAN, AND PUSH AWAY THE UNIMAGINABLE. - Celeste Weber (@specedteach76) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your dreams... what have you been dreaming about lately?



Me: I had a dream my life would be...



Therapist: Carry on--



Me: So different from this hell I'm living...



Therapist: Oh no, not--



Me: NOW LIFE HAS KILLED THE DREAM I DREAMEDDDDDD - Jovie Chan (@joviechan0308) November 23, 2019

Therapist: What do you see in your dreams?



Me: Stars. Out in the darkness.



Therapist: OK, what else?



Me: A fugitive running. . . .



Therapist: You, too?



Me: FALLEN FROM GRACE, FALLEN FROM GRACE! - S. T. Ismail (@STIsmail) November 22, 2019

Therapist: you've said you made some life changes



Me: I had a dream my life would be, so different from this hell I'm living



Therapist: how does that make you feel?



Me: So different now from what it seemed



Therapist: wait. oh no



Me: Now life has killed the dream

I dreamed - Kady Erben (@kady_erben) November 22, 2019

Therapist: What do you think?



Me: Maybe he's right, maybe there is something the matter with me.



Therapist: Okay, let's discuss.



Me: I just don't see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad.



Therapist: What? Oh n-



Me: LOOK AT THIS STUFF, ISN'T IT NEAT? - Melissa Menefee (@MelissaMenefee) November 23, 2019

Therapist: When did you begin having these feelings?

Me: Let's start at the very beginning.

Therapist: A very good place to start...

Me: When you read you begin with A, B, C,

Therapist: That's not quite wha-

Me: When you sing you begin with Do, Re, Mi...

Therapist: No, not again - Kathy Redmond (@skitkat) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Welcome to couple's therapy. Let's start with you.



Me: Thinks he's quite a lover but there's not much there



Therapist: Excuse me?



Me: What a cruel trick of nature landed me with such a louse - Tam-a-roo??a?? (@Tamarooroo) November 22, 2019

Therapist: lets talk about how we can achieve your goals this year



Me: oh, who are you?



Therapist: Your, your therapist? We met last week...



Me:Oh, who is this kid, what's he gonna do?



Therapist: Oh no, this again!?



Me: I AM NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT!!! - Heather a-?a?'a?? (@Heather111xx) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Tell me about your parents.



Me: Inseparable, they even got sick together



Therapist: go on



Me: But they never got better

Passed away that December



Therapist: oh, here we go again...



Me: And left me with these memories like dyin embers

From a dream I can't remember - Kady Erben (@kady_erben) November 23, 2019

Therapist: What do you think was at the root of his aggression?



Me: He'd seen how civilized men behaved.



Therapist: Yes?



Me: He never forgot, and he never forgave.



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: NOT SWEENEY! NOT SWEENEY TODD! THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET! - Chris Dunning (@ordinarychris) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk memories. Start with your mother.



Me: She is smiling alone.



Therapist: That's vivid.



Me: In the lamp light, the withered leaves collect at my feet.



Therapist: It's like you're there.



Me: And the wind begins to moan.



Therapist: Oh f***!



Me: MEMORYYY!!! - Felipe Poleocolina (@poleocolina) November 23, 2019

Therapist: what are you afraid of?



Me: On my own...



Therapist: you're afraid of being alone?



Me: pretending he's beside me...



Therapist: wait what?



Me:ALL ALONE. I WALK WITH HIM TILL MORNING. WITHOUT HIM...



therapist: this needs to stop.



Me: I FEEL HIS ARMS AROUND ME - My.opinion.is.realityTV (@is_realitytv) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How's work been?



Me: At the end of the day it's another day over



Therapist: Yes, one day at a time.



Me: With enough in your pocket to last for a week



Therapist: Has money been a prob-



Me: PAY THE LANDLORD, PAY THE SHOP, KEEP ON GRAFTING AS LONG AS YOURE ABLE



??‍a??i?? - Kristy D. (@mskristyd) November 23, 2019

Therapist: We need to discuss your anger manag-



Me:I AM NOT THROWIN' AWAY MY SHOT!



Therapist: Please lower your voice, I'm trying to help



Me: I AM NOT THROWIN' AWAY MY SHOT!



Therapist: Great self confidence but...



Me: AND JUST LIKE MY COUNTRY, I'M YOUNG, SCRAPPY AND HUNGRY - VocalLizzy (@VocalLizzy) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How's your stress



Me: Welcome to my school this ain't no high school this is the thunderdome



Therapist: Arent you in college



Me: Fight the urge to strike a match and set this dump a blaze



Therapist: ?



Me: AND YOU KNOW YOU KNOW YOU KNOW LIFE COULD BE BEAUTIFUL - Jessica Anderlohr (@jessanderlohr17) November 23, 2019

Therapist: So do you have any recurring nightmares?



Me: but the tigers come at night



Therapist: nightmares at night, fairly standard..



Me: with their voices soft as thunder



Therapist: hang on a sec



Me: as they tear you hope apart

AS THEY TURN YOUR DREAMS TO SHAAAAAAAAAAAAME - alice bryze (@AliceBryze) November 22, 2019

Therapist: We just need to take this one day at a time.



Me: One day more.



T: yes. Just one, and-



M: - another day another destiny...



T: oh no... not ...



Me: This never-ending road to Calvary.... These men who seem to know my crime... Will surely come a second time! - Rodrigo Canales (@CanalesRo) November 22, 2019

Therapist: I look forward to seeing you again.



Me: Will surely come a second time.



Therapist: That's great-



Me: One day more!



Therapist: No, not again-



Me: I DID NOT LIVE UNTIL TODAY. HOW CAN I LIVE WHEN WE ARE PARTED? - Kira Capri (@KiraCapri919) November 22, 2019

Therapist: How's your social life been going?



Me: oh my friends, my friends - DON'T ASK ME



Therapist: Wow, strong response -



Me: WHAT YOUR SACRIFICE WAS FOR



Therapist: not again



Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES WHERE MY FRIENDS WILL SING NO MOOORE - Leg ?? (@legsah) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your self-perception.



Me: It is time for all decide who we are....



Therapist: Okay, valid point-



Me: Do we fight for the right-



Therapist: No, not again-



Me: To a night at the opera now? - Ellen (@El_Sa14) November 22, 2019

Therapist: I think it's really healthy you're out there dating again.



Me: To being an us! For once!



Therapist: Absolutley. You deserve to be loved...



Me: Instead of a Them!



Therapist: Oh no! Not -



Me: LA VIE BOHEME LA VIE BOHEME - NotLostJustWaywardAF (@Earswithfeet658) November 23, 2019

Therapist: when will you be ready to change?



Me: One day more!



Therapist: procrastination won't help. Besides, then what?



Me: another day, another destiny!



Therapist: seriously? - Jay Rogers??I miss my country. (@JayRogers24) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your memories of that night.



Me: I see... empty chairs.



Therapist: Yes, go on. What else?



Me: at empty tables.



Therapist: Uh-huh. Good. Anything else?



Me: where my friends will..



Both: sing no morrr- orrr-orrrrrrr! - Kevin's Global Presence (@KevinPresence) November 23, 2019

T: and driving, how's that going?



M: I learned to slam on the brakes



T: ok that's good



M: before I even turn the key



T: Jesus no



M: yeah so now my brakes don't work cause that's not how that works apparently - Ents Of Earth (@EntsOf) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Are you still talking to him?



Me: For my own sanity I've got to close the door and walk away



Therapist: That's a very brave..



Me: There's a fine, fine line between what you wanted and what you got



Therapist: No, not again



Me: YOU GOTTA GO AFTER THE THINGS YOU WANT - YaYaAshley (@YaYaAshley) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Why don't we try word association, what comes to mind when I say red?

Me: I feel my soul on fire

Therapist: Good, now...

Me: Black, my world if she's not there

Therapist: That's not how this...

Me: Red the colour of desire

Therapist: !

Me: BLACK, THE COLOUR OF DISPAIR! - Jonathan Hope (@jwjhope) November 23, 2019

Therapist: I see here that you've been seeing apparitions?



Me: Phantom faces at the windows...



Therapist: I can see how that would be distur...



Me: Phantom shadows on the floor...



Therapist: Really, again?



Me: EMPTY CHAIRS AT EMPTY TABLES, WHERE MY FRIENDS WILL MEET NO MORE. - MollyJo (FirstLady01) (@MollyJoT) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's discuss your love life

Me- Divorced!

Therapist- That's straightforward so let's elabora-

Me- Ich bin Anna of Cleves

Therapist-ooh German okay ja, well-

Me- When he saw my portrait he was like-

Therapist- WAIT NOT AG-

Me- BUT I DIDNT LOOK AS GOOD AS I DID IN MY - ??a??i??Untitled Princess Ambi Project?? (@MsAmberBoBamber) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How's your dating life lately?

Me: Mother said straight ahead, not to delay or be misled

Therapist: That sounds like good--

Me: I should have heeded her advice

Therapist: Oh no, I see what's coming--

Me: BUT HE SEEMED SO NICE - Jamie Sanders (@BeautyChick101) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Okay, do you have any questions?



Me: Where does it say that you gotta live and die here?



Therapist: That's a good start, though I'm not sure-



Me: Why should you only take what you're given?



Therapist: Wait-



Me: Why should you sPEND YOUR WHOLE LIFE LIVIN- - ‎ ‎aoe? Alex | saw jojo rabbit!! ‎ ‎aoe? (@hamboi_what) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How are you feeling about your progress?



Me: How did I get here?



Therapist: Well, it's been a long but productive 7 years.



Me: How the hell??



Therapist: Calm down. I just told you...oh wait...no, no don't....



Me: Christmas! Christmas Eve last year! - Edd Lewis (@EddLewis) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How have you been lately



Me: There are storms you cannot weather



Therapist: That's kind of negative..



Me: I HAD A DREAM MY LIFE WOULD BE



Therapist: Goals are postive to..



ME: SO DIFFERENT FROM THIS HELL I'M LIVING - Ren? (@twitch1988) November 22, 2019

Therapist: Let's try something new today

Me: I find some of what you teach suspect, because I'm used to relying on intellect

Therapist: Oh, well-

Me: But I try to open up to what I don't know

Therapist: Oh, not again

Me (standing up): BECAUSE REASON SAYS, I SHOULD HAVE DIED TH- - Brenda (@breninthesky) November 23, 2019

Therapist: So, when is the exam that is so stressful for you?



Me: Tomorrow



Theraphist: Oh! That's great! There's only one day more-



Me: Another day another destiny...



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: THIS NEVER-ENDING ROAD TO CALVARY!!! - Antonio (@AntoniodelRD) November 23, 2019

Therapist: What do you enjoy about playing piano?

Me: You scan through the score and put fingers on keys and you play and everything else goes away

T: Escapism is a-

Me: Everything else goes away

T: You just...wait don't-

Me: AND YOU PLAY TIL IT'S PERFECT, YOU PLAY TIL YOU ACHE - Lucy Celoni (@paperllamalady) November 23, 2019

Therapist: okay, as your court-appointed therapist,



Me: YOU KNOW NOTHING OF MY LIFE



Therapist: wait



Me: ALL I DID WAS STEAL SOME BREAD



Therapist: MY DUTY'S TO THE LAW - cranberry sauce in the shape of the can (@am_lehr) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How are you dealing with your breakup?



Me: A heart full of love



Therapist: That's great!



Me: No fear, no regret



Therapist: exactly! Wait...



Me: MY NAME IS MARIUS PONTMERCY - desdamonaWA (@amelia_hanron) November 23, 2019

Therapist: You look as if you've seen a ghost.



Me: SOME WINE AND SAY WHAT'S GOING ON?



Therapist: NO. - Tiffany W (@SmallScaleTweet) November 22, 2019

My Therapist: How's your sleep pattern been?



Me: I will never rest



My Therapist: Oh you're being over dramatic...there's plenty of techniques I can give you...



Me:Till then...



My Therapist: Oh no...not again!!!



Me: THIS I SWEAR!!! THIS I SWEAR BY...THE STARRRRS!!!! - Dr F Scott Feil, PT, DPT, EdD (@FScottFeil_DPT) November 23, 2019

Therapist: how's work going?

Me: at the end of the day it's another day over.

Therapist: yeah, love that 5PM

Me: with enough in your pocket to last for a week.

Therapist: damnit.

Me: PAY THE LANDLORD, PAY THE SHOP - Jennifer (@Refinnej7) November 23, 2019

Therapist: did you do the ten year challenge?

Me: then I was young and unafraid

Therapist: it's a decade ago!

Me: and dreams were made and used and wasted

Therapist: shit

Me: There was no ransom to be paid, NO SONG UNSUNG, NO WINE UNTASTED! - Jennifer (@Refinnej7) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How do you feel?



Me: It won't be easy, you'll think it strange...



Therapist: Well, no, your feelings are valid.



Me: When I try to explain how I feel...



Therapist: Oh dear -



Me: DON'T CRY FOR ME ARGENTEEEEEENA!!! ?? - Liesl Barrell (@LieslBarrell) November 23, 2019

Therapist: What is troubling you?



Me: Have you seen how the foreman is fuming today?



Therapist: Eh no,who?



Me: With his terrible breath and his wandering hands?



Therapist: No honestly I-



Me: It's because little Fantine won't give him his way



Therapist: Oh for-



Me: TAKE A L - Joey (@joeyetc) November 23, 2019

Me: I feel so alone. Is this normal?



Therapist: Well, they say--



Me: THE PRICE OF MY LOVE'S NOT A PRICE THAT YOU'RE WILLING TO PAY. - Karen Dyhrberg (@KarenDyhrberg) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about the path you chose in life.



Me: No other road.



Therapist: We all have choices.



Me: No other way.



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: NO DAY BUT TOOODAAAAAAY!!! - Joanna Palmer (@thejoannapalmer) November 23, 2019

Therapist: you've been making really good progress



Me: now I'm where I want to be and who I want to be



Therapist: that's really good-



Me: and doing what I always said I would and yet-



Therapist: goddammit



Me: AND YET I FEEL I HAVENT WON AT ALLLL - Rebekah Michaele (@rebekahmichaele) November 23, 2019

Therapists: I'm worried about your self destructive tendencies.

Me: Don't your fret

Therapist: oh I wouldn't say I'm "fretting."

Me. Monsieur Marius

Therapist: oh, come on!

Me: I don't feel any pain. A little fall of rain ... - Claudia Strange (@StrangeClaudia) November 23, 2019

Therapist: So tell me about your girlfriend.



Me: Always ten steps behind...always ten feet below...



Therapist: Are you moving too fast? Is she depres-



Me: And she's just out of reach.



Therapist: No, not agai-



Me: AGONYYYYYY - Justin Llamas (@iamjustinllamas) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Have you been feeling alone lately?



Me: WHO CARES ABOUT YOUR LONELY SOUL, WE STRIVE TOWARDS A LARGER GOAL



Therapist: W-what...



Me: OUR LITTLE LIVES DON'T COUNT AT ALL



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: REEEEEEEEED--- - Ella~ Lady of Pandemonium ?? (@EllaLatinaMua) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Tell me about this new man in your life.



Me: He handles financials



Therapist: Oh, that's...wait



Me: You punched the bursar? Yes!



Therapist: Please stop



Me: I WANTED TO DO WHAT YOU DID, GRADUATE IN 2 THEN JOIN THE REVOLUTION - EEE AYY EMM (@ealison) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How are you coping with the LA rain & your seasonal affective disorder?



Me:The sun will come out tomorrow



Therapist:Yes, exactl--



Me:Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, they'll be sun



Therapist:No, not agai--



Me: WHEN I'M STUCK WITH A DAY THAT'S GREY AND LONELY - Nicole Appleby (@nico_appleby) November 23, 2019

Therapist: let's talk about your unfinished projects-



Me: There....out in the darkness...



Therapist: oh you have something?



Me: A fugitive running...fallen from God...



Therapist: oh no-



Me: FALLEN FROM GRAAAAAAAAACE - Marcelo Teson (@MTeson) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about reframing your view of the human experience.



Me: We strive towards a larger goal...



Therapist: Yes, exactl--



Me: Our little lives don't count at all...



Therapist: No, not agai--



Me: RED, THE BLOOD OF ANGRY MEN! BLACK, THE DARK OF AGES PAST! - ?-ˏˋ Steve Harvey ˊˎ?- (@magalicious_def) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Think about your goals in life..



Me: I wanna be..



Therapist: Go on..



Me: .. where the people are. I wanna see, wanna see 'em dancin'



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: WHAT'S THAT WORD AGAIN?? STREEE~ET!! - Tessa H. Anindya (@tessahanindya) November 23, 2019

Therapist: so, let's talk about boundaries....



Me: TOUCH MEEEEE.....



Therapist: well, no - that wouldn't be professional...



Me: It's so easy to LEAVE MEEEE....



Therapist: No one is leaving, we still have 10 min-



Me: All alone with the MEM-RIES....



Therapist: okaaaay... - Stephanie Blake (@snazzblake) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's try some self talk...

Me: You'll be swell! You'll be great!

Therapist: Yes!

Me: Gonna have the whole world on a plate...

Therapist: No

Me: STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW, HONEY EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSES! - Patrice Fitzgerald (@PatriceFitz) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Have u thought about what would be a healthy & productive way to engage with family at Thanksgiving?



Me: Everybody's boon companion



Therapist: Good, good



Me: Everybody's chaperone



Therapist: Oh no



Me: But lock up your valises JESUS, WON'T I SKIN YOU TO THE BONE! - N (@NatHasQuestions) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Let's talk about your recent breakup..



Me: Yes, I've been brokenhearted



Therapist: Thats understandable



Me: Blue since the day we parted, Why, why did I ever let him go?



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: MAMMA MIA - I SHOULD NEVER LET HIM GO ? - Katy Vernon a??i?? (@katyvernonmusic) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Talk about some specific goals you have...



Me: I'm gonna be the main event



Therapist: YES! Dig more ...Main Event at what?



Me: Like no king was before



Therapist: ok... you mean Queen? Ugh wait...



Me: I'm brushing up on looking down IM WORKING ON MY ROOOAR!! - Percia Productions (@PerciaThomas) November 23, 2019

Therapist: How did you sleep last night?



Me: I had a dream



Therapist: Go on...



Me: my life would be, so different from this hell im living.



Therapist: No, not agai--



Me: SO DIFFERENT NOW, FROM WHAT IT SEEEEEEEMED - Laura (@LAM1086) November 23, 2019

Therapist: let's talk about your last relationship



Me: he filled my days with endless wonder



Therapist: ok, go o-



Me: he took my childhood in his ssssttRRIIIIIDDEE



Therapist: not agai-



Me : BUT HE WAS GONE WHEN AUTUM CAME - Scorpion King ?? (@clhoerylondes) November 23, 2019

Therapist: So let's talk about your childhood.



Me: My father left my mother died.....



Therapist: Alright, someth- -



Me: I grew uP BUCKWILD



Therapist: Wait wait - -



Me: AS LONG AS IM ALIVE ELIZA, SWEAR TO GOD YOU'll NEVER FEEL SO HELPLESS. - Jacob Ian Rodriguez (@Baritoneguy454) November 23, 2019

Me: I'm having a lot of anxiety about this.

Therapist: don't you fret...

Me: thank y--

Therapist: Misseur Marius...

Me: ?

Together: I DON'T FEEL ANY PAIN - Regina Kelly (@Regina_Oing) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Tell me what has been troubling you recently. What's been on your mind?



Me: Memories.....



Therapists: Interesting. What memo...



Me: all alone in the moonlight



Therapist: Damnit Amanda! This needs to stop.



Me: I can smile at the old days...I was beautiful then - Amanda Young i??e??e?? (@manda4now) November 23, 2019

Therapist: -Staring awkwardly- What was that?



Me: That was possession, any ghost can do that in less than one lesson...



Therapist: What?



Me: ANY GHOST?... Pretty much, any ghost would do, sure



Therapist: No, not again--



Me: THEN BEETLEJUICE, WHAT DO I NEED YOU FOR?

WOW WOW- - Ella~ Lady of Pandemonium ?? (@EllaLatinaMua) November 23, 2019

[one month later]



Therapist: Ok, we've had a rough couple weeks, but I'm sensing growth



me: Something has changed within me...



Therapist: Great .....



Me: Something is not the same



Therapist: Stop right ther...



Me: I'M THROUGH WITH PLAYING BY THE RULES OF SOMEONE ELSE'S GAME - The Intern (@KaneKittens) November 22, 2019

Therapist: You've done some great work, made real progress. How do you feel you've grown in this process?

Me: Who can say if I've been changed for the better?

Therapist: I mean, that's for...

Me: But because I knew you

Therapist: ....goddammit.

Me: I'VE BEEN CHANGED FOR GOOD - Cameron Cobden (@CameronCobden) November 23, 2019

Therapist: Have you tried that mindfulness exercise I gave you?



Me: I raise my eyes to see the heavens...



Therapist: Good, that's a way you can begin...



Me: But only the moon looks down!



Therapist: Okay, negativity trying to assert its...



Me: THE HARVEST MOON SHINES DOWN!!!! - Jim Stacy (@JamesDStacy1) November 23, 2019

Therapist: but what do you want

Me: crying at all is not allowed

Therapist: yes what el-

Me: theres a lady old and white.

Therapist: not agai-

Me: SHES NICE TO ME AND SHES SOFT TO TOUCH. SHE SAYS COSETTE I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH - Austin S (@ASecrest949) November 22, 2019

Therapist: I want you to clear your head. What helps you relax?



Me: Even when the dark is crashing through, when you need a friend to carry you-



Therapist: what?



Me: If you only look around, you will be found.



Therapist: ...is this Be More Chill again I swear to god https://t.co/xkqz8hL1FC - Galang-22 (@jagalang_22) November 23, 2019

Therapist: So, how was your week?



Me: Last night, I had a dream...



Therapist: Ok, let's start the-



Me: I found myself in a desert called Cyberland



Therapist: Sweet Jesus, no...



Me: MOO WITH ME!!! ? ? https://t.co/BwSHSygMBH - Alma Sánchez (@Witchy_99) November 23, 2019

