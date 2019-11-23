BWW TV: Katharine McPhee Returns! She's Opening Up About Being WAITRESS's Final Jenna

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Katharine McPhee will return to Broadway as Jenna for the final weeks of Waitress' Broadway run. McPhee returns to Waitress, where she made her Broadway debut last year.

She subsequently made her West End debut in March 2019, reprising the role of Jenna for the show's UK premiere. Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on "American Idol," Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, "Smash," Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and starred in the hit CBS dramatic series "Scorpion."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "a??The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.





Related Articles