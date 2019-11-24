BC/EFA
BWW Exclusive: BEETLEJUICE Cast Rings the Beetlebells for 'Carols For A Cure'

Article Pixel Nov. 24, 2019  

BWW Exclusive: BEETLEJUICE Cast Rings the Beetlebells for 'Carols For A Cure'For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Below, Check out exclusive photos as the cast of Beetlejuice gathers to record their track- "Carol of the Beetlebells."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Presley Ryan, Brooke Engen and Tessa Alves

Kris Kukul (Music Director)

Presley Ryan Brooke Engen, Kim Sava and Tessa Alves

Dana Steingold, Jill Abramovitz and Kim Sava

Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III and Elliott Mattox

Eric Anthony Johnson and Ramone Owens

Kelvin Moon Loh, Ramone Owens and Eric Anthony Johnson

Alex Brightman

Denise Stillwell (Violin), Sarah Zun (Violin), Adda Kridler (Violin), Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin) and Carla Fabiani (Violin)

Denise Stillwell (Violin), Sarah Zun (Violin), Adda Kridler (Violin), Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin), Carla Fabiani (Violin) and Jessica Wang (Cello)

Jessica Wang and Kris Kukul

Nathan Mayland (Tuba)

Rick Heckman (Oboe)



