BWW Exclusive: BEETLEJUICE Cast Rings the Beetlebells for 'Carols For A Cure'

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Below, Check out exclusive photos as the cast of Beetlejuice gathers to record their track- "Carol of the Beetlebells."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Presley Ryan, Brooke Engen and Tessa Alves



Kris Kukul (Music Director)



Presley Ryan Brooke Engen, Kim Sava and Tessa Alves



Dana Steingold, Jill Abramovitz and Kim Sava



Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III and Elliott Mattox



Eric Anthony Johnson and Ramone Owens



Kelvin Moon Loh, Ramone Owens and Eric Anthony Johnson



Alex Brightman



Denise Stillwell (Violin), Sarah Zun (Violin), Adda Kridler (Violin), Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin) and Carla Fabiani (Violin)



Denise Stillwell (Violin), Sarah Zun (Violin), Adda Kridler (Violin), Yuko Naito-Gotay (Violin), Carla Fabiani (Violin) and Jessica Wang (Cello)



Jessica Wang and Kris Kukul



Nathan Mayland (Tuba)



Rick Heckman (Oboe)