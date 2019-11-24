VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Mind Over Matter' on ELLEN

Article Pixel Nov. 24, 2019  

Anthony Ramos appeared on Ellen earlier this week where he performed his new song 'Mind Over Matter' from his debut album, The Good & the Bad.

Watch the performance below!

The Good & the Bad was released on October 25, 2019. Ramos has also announced The Good & The Bad Tour, starting November 1st. Tickets are available here!

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Mind Over Matter' on ELLEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Cast of FROZEN 2 Stops Traffic With a Performance in the Street With James Corden
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Cain't Say No to an Impeachment Hearings Spoof
  • VIDEO: First Look at Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: First Look at Clips From Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION in All New Trailer