VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Mind Over Matter' on ELLEN

Anthony Ramos appeared on Ellen earlier this week where he performed his new song 'Mind Over Matter' from his debut album, The Good & the Bad.

Watch the performance below!

The Good & the Bad was released on October 25, 2019. Ramos has also announced The Good & The Bad Tour, starting November 1st. Tickets are available here!

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.





