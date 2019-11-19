Wake Up With BWW 11/19: A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY Opens at the Public, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY opens at The Public Theater tonight! This scorching new version of Kushner's first play stars Linda Emond (Annabella Gotchling), Michael Esper (Vealtninc Husz), Grace Gummer (Paulinka Erdnuss), Jonathan Hadary (Xillah), Nikki M. James (Agnes Eggling), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Zillah), Nadine Malouf (Rosa Malek), Mark Margolis (Gottfried Swetts), Estelle Parsons (Die Älte), Michael Urie (Gregor Bazwald), and Max Woertendyke (Emil Traum).

Lucas Steele joins Off-Broadway musical Emojiland alongside Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon, George Abud, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein, Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, and Ann Harada. The production will have a limited Off-Broadway run Thursday, January 9, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios.



1) Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, Presented by TodayTix!

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2018 to September 30th, 2019. Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.. (more...)

2) Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading

They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!. (more...)

3) Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Receives the Portrait of a Nation Prize

Lin-Manuel Miranda received the Portrait of a Nation Prize from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery this weekend. The prize was presented to Miranda by former First Lady, Michelle Obama.. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: The National Tour of FROZEN - What Did the Critics Think?

by Review Roundups

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen launches a North American tour, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as 'thrilling' and 'genuinely moving,' Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre. For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY opens at The Public Theater tonight!

This scorching new version of Kushner's first play, originally scheduled to close on December 8, has been extended through Sunday, December 15, with an official press opening on Tuesday, November 19.

The complete cast for A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY features Linda Emond (Annabella Gotchling), Michael Esper (Vealtninc Husz), Grace Gummer (Paulinka Erdnuss), Jonathan Hadary (Xillah), Nikki M. James (Agnes Eggling), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Zillah), Nadine Malouf (Rosa Malek), Mark Margolis (Gottfried Swetts), Estelle Parsons (Die Älte), Michael Urie (Gregor Bazwald), and Max Woertendyke (Emil Traum).

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Michael Musto

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to legendary writer and New York nightlife fixture Michael Musto about the 1968 album "Diana Ross and The Supremes Sing and Perform Funny Girl." They also discuss "The Wiz," Motown, Barbra Streisand, "Mahogany," Liza Minnelli, Madonna, "Evita," Nancy Walker, Mary Wilson, "Follies," and Marilyn Maye. Michael talks about the first time he saw the movie "Funny Girl," as well as his attempt to see Diana Ross live in Central Park. Michael can be seen performing live at venues around New York City, and his weekly column can be found on NewNowNext.

Listen here!

What we're geeking out over: Lucas Steele Will Join The Cast Of EMOJILAND The Musical

Lucas Steele (Tony Nominee for The Great Comet) makes the jump from Broadway to the inside of a smartphone this winter, in the new Off-Broadway musical Emojiland. Arborhouse Productions & Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) today announced that the actor will be taking on the role of Skull alongside the previously announced citizens of Emojiland: Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, and Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo.

The production will have a limited Off-Broadway run Thursday, January 9, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). Emojiland The Musical garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.

What we're watching: Watch Marisa Tomei & More in New Highlights from THE ROSE TATTOO on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning play The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman, is entering its final weeks of performances. The play will conclude its limited engagement on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 W 42nd St.).

The Rose Tattoo stars Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Andréa Burns, Susan Cella, Emun Elliott, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Marisa Tomei.

Social Butterfly: THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Tally Sessions Takes Over Instagram!

The hills were alive this weekend as Tally Sessions took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Asolo Repertory Theatre's The Sound of Music, exactly 60 years after the iconic musical's original Broadway production opened! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Allison Janney, who turns 60 today!

Janney starred as Prudy Pingleton in the big screen adaptation of HAIRSPRAY. She most recently starred on Broadway SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 9TO 5, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and PRESENT LAUGHTER.



Allison Janney currently stars alongside Anna Faris in the CBS/Chuck Lorre hit comedy Mom. The actress also received rave reviews for her turn as Margaret Scully on Showtime's Masters of Sex. She won Emmys for both roles in the same year and won a second Emmy for Mom the following year.



She recently won an Oscar for her role in I, Tonya. Her recently released movies include Tallulah, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, The Girl on the Train, Minions and Spy. Other film credits include The Way, Way Back, The Help, Juno, Finding Nemo, The Hours, American Beauty, Nurse Betty, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 10 THINGS I Hate About You, Primary Colors, The Ice Storm, The Object of My Affection and Big Night.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





