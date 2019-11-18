Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Receives the Portrait of a Nation Prize

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda received the Portrait of a Nation Prize from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery this weekend. The prize was presented to Miranda by former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

The composer of Hamilton and In the Heights received the prize on November 17 at the National Portrait Gala.

Check out a photo of Miranda and Obama below!

So proud to present the Portrait of a Nation Prize to my good friend, @Lin_Manuel. Love this guy-with his melodies, rhymes, and nonstop energy, he's painted as honest a portrait of our country as I've ever seen, lifting folks up through his work onstage and off. pic.twitter.com/Xar2Y1mcFP - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 18, 2019

Television personality, Gayle King, hosted the event.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, also received the award, which was presented to her by Tony Award-winner and Late Late Show host, James Corden.

The award recognizes achievement in the fields of the performing arts, business, fashion, science, and media.

Other honorees include scientist and Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold, soul group Earth, Wind & Fire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and business executive Indra Nooyi.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You