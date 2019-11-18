Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading

They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!

This Thursday (November 21) in New York City, Ken Davenport will present an industry reading of BROADWAY VACATION, a new musical based on characters from the popular Warner Bros. Vacation movies, with book, music and lyrics by Steve Rosen & David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen), directed by Donna Feore (Stratford Festival, Ontario).

The cast includes Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), Will Swenson (Waitress, HAIR), John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Deven May (Bat Boy, Jersey Boys), Saint Aubyn, John Behlmann, Sarah Bishop, Jordan Gelber, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Joanna Glushak, Jeff Hiller, Jaygee Macapugay, Tiffany Mann, Cheech Monohar, Livvy Marcus, Christopher Martinez, Sarah-Anne Martinez and Elliot Mattox.

The music supervisor is Glen Kelly and the musical director is Meg Zervoulis. General Management is by Architect Theatrical.

BROADWAY VACATION is based on characters from the Warner Bros. Films and is produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You