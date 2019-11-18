Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading
They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!
This Thursday (November 21) in New York City, Ken Davenport will present an industry reading of BROADWAY VACATION, a new musical based on characters from the popular Warner Bros. Vacation movies, with book, music and lyrics by Steve Rosen & David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen), directed by Donna Feore (Stratford Festival, Ontario).
The cast includes Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), Will Swenson (Waitress, HAIR), John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Deven May (Bat Boy, Jersey Boys), Saint Aubyn, John Behlmann, Sarah Bishop, Jordan Gelber, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Joanna Glushak, Jeff Hiller, Jaygee Macapugay, Tiffany Mann, Cheech Monohar, Livvy Marcus, Christopher Martinez, Sarah-Anne Martinez and Elliot Mattox.
The music supervisor is Glen Kelly and the musical director is Meg Zervoulis. General Management is by Architect Theatrical.
BROADWAY VACATION is based on characters from the Warner Bros. Films and is produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Mars Rucker Suffered an Injury During a Recent Performance of TINA
BroadwayWorld has learned that Mars Rucker sustained an injury during a performance of Tina on Thursday night. Rucker plays Alline and Ikette in the s... (read more)
Review Roundup: EVITA at New York City Center
On November 13, New York City Center kicked off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running through November 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd W... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?
A new production of A CHORUS LINE is now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas! Banderas co-directs the production with actr... (read more)
First Listen: & JULIET Releases Britney Spears' 'Not A Girl. Not Yet A Woman'
A new track has dropped from the new West End Max Martin Musical, & Juliet, Britney Spears' 'Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman'!... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE INHERITANCE, Opening On Broadway November 17
Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's 'The Crown') and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob... (read more)