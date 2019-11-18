BWW TV: Watch Marisa Tomei & More in New Highlights from THE ROSE TATTOO on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on The Rose Tattoo

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning play The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman, is entering its final weeks of performances. The play will conclude its limited engagement on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 W 42nd St.).

The Rose Tattoo stars Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Andréa Burns, Susan Cella, Emun Elliott, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Marisa Tomei.

Check out new scenes of the cast in action below!





