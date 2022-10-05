Wake Up With BWW 10/5: PARADE Casting, Inside First Preview For ALMOST FAMOUS, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include casting for Parade at New York City Center, go inside first preview for Almost Famous, and more!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/2/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/2/2022.

Gaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADE

by Nicole Rosky

New York City Center announced complete casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Parade. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, Parade runs through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Video: Watch ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Take Their First Broadway Bows

by BroadwayWorld TV

Previews began this week for Almost Famous at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St), the new musical featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts, with a book and co-lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Check out a photo and video clip from the curtain call here!

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson & Michael R. Jackson Announce New A STRANGE LOOP Musical Collaboration on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

by Michael Major

During the interview, the cast of "A Strange Loop" surprised Hudson with a video message, as Michael and Jennifer announced that they will collaborate on a reimagined version of the musical's song "Boundaries" as a bonus track on the "A Strange Loop" cast album. Watch videos from Michael R. Jackson's visit to the Jennifer Hudson Show now!

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Addresses PHANTOM Closing & Linedy Genao Performs BAD CINDERELLA on TODAY

by Michael Major

Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to discuss bringing his new musical, Bad Cinderella, to Broadway. Webber also discussed the recent news that the Phantom of the Opera would be closing on Broadway. Watch videos of Andrew Lloyd Webber on TODAY and watch Linedy Genao perform 'Bad Cinderella' now!

Photos: Get a First Look at Crystal Lucas-Perry, Elizabeth A. Davis & More in 1776

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, is now in previews on Broadway and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!

Photos: First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover & More in INTO THE WOODS

by Nicole Rosky

New cast members are heading into (and out of) the woods! Earlier this month, the company of Into the Woods on Broadway welcomed Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Katy Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl, with more casting changes in store for the coming months. Check out photos of the new cast in action!

Mark Linn-Baker to Join THE MUSIC MAN as Mayor Shinn Beginning This Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award nominee Mark Linn-Baker, will join the company of the revival of The Music Man on Broadway as Mayor Shinn, beginning October 25. As previously announced, Tony Award Winner Jefferson Mays will depart the production on October 23, 2022.

