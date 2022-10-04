Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
1776
Click Here for More on 1776

Photos: Get a First Look at Crystal Lucas-Perry, Elizabeth A. Davis & More in 1776

The cast of 1776 also features Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Carolee Carmello as John Dickinson, and more.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, is now in previews on Broadway and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

1776
The company

1776
The company

1776
Elizabeth A. Davis, Patrena Murray, Crystal Lucas-Perry

1776
The company


TodayTix Extension

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Gaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADEGaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADE
October 4, 2022

New York City Center announced complete casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Parade. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, Parade runs through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.
Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023
October 4, 2022

Jim Gaffigan will embark on an all new “Dark Pale Tour” headed across the U.S. in 2023 including a tour stop in Melbourne’s King Center for the Performing Arts for the FIRST TIME EVER on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
SIX Boleyn Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in NovemberSIX Boleyn Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in November
October 4, 2022

Tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Thursday, October 6th at 10:30am for eight performances at Tulsa PAC from November 22nd - 27th.
The Company Theatre to Present SWEENEY TODD This MonthThe Company Theatre to Present SWEENEY TODD This Month
October 4, 2022

Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street opens at The Company Theatre Friday, October 7, and runs through Sunday, October 23rd with evening and matinée performances.
The Contemporary American Theater Festival to Present Inaugural Fall Reading Series This MonthThe Contemporary American Theater Festival to Present Inaugural Fall Reading Series This Month
October 4, 2022

The Contemporary American Theater Festival will be presenting its inaugural Fall Reading Series. For over thirty years, the professional new play festival held performances in July. This is the first time the festival will offer programming outside of its traditional summer season.