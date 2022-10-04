Gaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADE

New York City Center today announced complete casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Parade. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, Parade runs through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Joining previously announced cast members Micaela Diamond as Lucille Frank and Ben Platt as Leo Frank are Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.

Inspired by historical events, Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry's (book) Parade follows Lucille and Leo Frank (Diamond and Platt)-a Jewish couple living in Marietta, Georgia-as they are pulled apart and drawn together by Leo's 1913 murder trial, conviction, appeal, and eventual lynching. Brutal legal drama contrasts with haunting pastoral lyricism as a love story unfolds amid unlikely circumstances-a unique blend of tones that won both Brown and Uhry Tony Awards (for

Original Score and Book). Tony-nominated director Michael Arden (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) delves deep into the murky complexities of an imperfect justice system, even as he highlights the sweeping beauty of love songs like "All the Wasted Time," "Do It Alone," and "The Old Red Hills of Home."

Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

The new and improved Access City Center Club is available to those under 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $25 tickets (plus a $3 facility fee and no handling fees) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/AccessClub.

Gala benefit packages for Tuesday, November 1, including a festive post-performance dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, start at $2,500. For additional details, contact SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org or call 212.763.1205.