VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson & Michael R. Jackson Announce New A STRANGE LOOP Musical Collaboration on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Click Here for More on A Strange Loop

On a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson show, Tony Award-winning playwright of "A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson, sat down with Hudson, who achieved the rarified EGOT status for producing the Broadway musical.

During the interview, the cast of "A Strange Loop" surprised Hudson with a video message, as Jackson and Hudson announced that they will collaborate on a reimagined version of the musical's song "Boundaries" as a bonus track on the "A Strange Loop" cast album.

"It's a song from the show, I did a little lyrical tweak for her," Jackson revealed. "I'm so grateful, Jennifer is like one of the voices of the angels, I loved it ever since I first heard her."

In another segment, Jackson joked about not writing a speech for the Tonys and shared the musical's touching impact on members of the LGBTQ community.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes.

Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

A Strange Loop recently took home two Tony Awards, including Best Book for Michael R. Jackson and Best Musical.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

Watch the cast of "A Strange Loop" surprise Hudson as she and Jackson announce their new collaboration here:

Watch Michael R. Jackson discuss his Tony Award speech here: