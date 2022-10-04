Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bad Cinderella
Click Here for More on Bad Cinderella

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Addresses PHANTOM Closing & Linedy Genao Performs BAD CINDERELLA on TODAY

The Phantom of the Opera will play its final Broadway performance on February 18, 2023.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to discuss bringing his new musical, Bad Cinderella, to Broadway. He was joined by Linedy Genao, who will play the title role in the upcoming musical.

Before Genao's performance of the musical's title song, Andrew Lloyd Webber discussed the recent news that the Phantom of the Opera would be closing on Broadway after 35 years.

"It's such a wonderful production, you know, I should be sad that night ... The great thing about it is that I think it was Hal Prince's masterpiece. As a production, I don't think we'll see anything quite like that again, or at least I probably won't."

Just before Phantom closes on February 18, 2023, Lloyd Webber's new musical adaption of Cinderella, titled Bad Cinderella, will make its debut at the Imperial Theatre, starting Linedy Genao. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023 with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

"It's beyond my wildest dreams, I'm still pinching myself and I'm honored to work with Andrew Lloyd Webber," Genao said to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on TODAY.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Watch Lloyd Webber discuss Phantom closing and talk Bad Cinderella here:

Watch Linedy Genao perform "Bad Cinderella" here:


TodayTix Extension

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Universal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on PeacockUniversal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on Peacock
October 4, 2022

The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. Watch the video trailer for the film now!
Dan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LPDan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LP
October 4, 2022

Dan Mangan is sharing 'All Roads', a bouncy indie folk track about finding beauty in the ephemerality of life, from his upcoming album, Being Somewhere. Steady acoustic strums and a big drum beat hold the pace as ethereal synths float beneath Mangan's philosophical reflection ‘the thing I thought that was in the way, well it was the way’.
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTVNicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV
October 4, 2022

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family. 
Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
October 4, 2022

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them.
HLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul HolesHLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul Holes
October 4, 2022

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Cases covered this season include the disappearance of flight MH370, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more.