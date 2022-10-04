VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Addresses PHANTOM Closing & Linedy Genao Performs BAD CINDERELLA on TODAY

Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to discuss bringing his new musical, Bad Cinderella, to Broadway. He was joined by Linedy Genao, who will play the title role in the upcoming musical.

Before Genao's performance of the musical's title song, Andrew Lloyd Webber discussed the recent news that the Phantom of the Opera would be closing on Broadway after 35 years.

"It's such a wonderful production, you know, I should be sad that night ... The great thing about it is that I think it was Hal Prince's masterpiece. As a production, I don't think we'll see anything quite like that again, or at least I probably won't."

Just before Phantom closes on February 18, 2023, Lloyd Webber's new musical adaption of Cinderella, titled Bad Cinderella, will make its debut at the Imperial Theatre, starting Linedy Genao. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023 with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

"It's beyond my wildest dreams, I'm still pinching myself and I'm honored to work with Andrew Lloyd Webber," Genao said to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on TODAY.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Watch Lloyd Webber discuss Phantom closing and talk Bad Cinderella here:

Watch Linedy Genao perform "Bad Cinderella" here: