Photo/Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Begins Previews on Broadway!

The production will continue in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

Oct. 04, 2022 

Previews began last night for Almost Famous at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St), the new musical featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts, with a book and co-lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. The production will continue in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

Check out a photo and video clip from the curtain call below!

Produced by Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel, Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize AwardÂ® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier AwardÂ® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

The design team for Almost Famous includes two-time Tony AwardÂ® and Emmy AwardÂ® winner Derek McLane (scenic and projection design), two-time Tony AwardÂ® winner David Zinn (costume design), seven-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony AwardÂ® winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals (general management).

