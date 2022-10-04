Mark Linn-Baker to Join THE MUSIC MAN as Mayor Shinn Beginning This Month

Tony Award nominee Mark Linn-Baker, will join the company of the revival of The Music Man on Broadway as Mayor Shinn, beginning October 25. As previously announced, Tony Award Winner Jefferson Mays will depart the production on October 23, 2022. The Music Man will conclude its Broadway run on January 1, 2023.

Producer Kate Horton commented, "The entire The Music Man company is excited to welcome our new mayor Mark to the Winter Garden. I know he will be a delightful and altogether worthy successor to Jefferson, who has been such a brilliant and cherished part of our company."

The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup Design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director).

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

The Music Man stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, and includes Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Emily Jewel Hoder as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrina Brudner, Audrey Cardwell, Michael Cash, William Thomas Colin, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Richard Gatta, Ethen Green-Younger, Curtis Holland, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Amanda LaMotte, Kayla LaVine, Devin Miles Lugo, Drew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Kennedy Pitney, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

Ms. Mullen is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Mark Linn-Baker can currently be seen in the Marvel Studios/Disney+ streaming series "She-Hulk" opposite Tatiana Maslany. On Broadway, Linn-Baker has starred in the revival of On The Twentieth Century (alongside Kristin Chenoweth), You Can't Take It With You (opp. Rose Byrne and James Earl Jones), Relatively Speaking, Losing Louie, Toad in A Year With Frog And Toad, Hysterium in Forum (Drama League Honor, FANY Award), Neil Simon's Laughter On The 23rd Floor, David Henry Hwang's Face Value, Gary Trudeau's Doonesbury. Encores! credits include: Heinzie in The Pajama Game. Joseph Papp's NYSF: All's Well That Ends Well, Othello, Von Richthofen, The Laundry Hour, Alice In Concert (with Meryl Streep). Off-Broadway: Fern Hill, Good For Otto, The School For Scandal, Almost An Evening, Chesapeake (Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle nominations), A Flea In Her Ear (Drama League Honor), Beth Henley's The Miss Fire Cracker Contest at MTC, Randy Newman's Maybe I'm Doing It Wrong, work for EST, LaMama, West Bank Theater, Phoenix Theater, among others. Regional: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Yale Rep, ART Cambridge (founding company member), Arena, Center Stage. Film: Richard Benjamin's My Favorite Year, Peter Bogdanovich's Noises Off and James L. Brooks' How Do You Know and Woody Allen's Manhattan. Television: Linn-Baker is perhaps best known for starring in seven seasons of ABC's comedy "Perfect Strangers." He can also be seen recurring on the CBS comedy series "Ghosts." Other credits include Showtime's "Laughter On The 23rd Floor," guest appearances on "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Blacklist," "Red Oaks," "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," "The Leftovers" (where he played himself), "Ally Mcbeal," "Law And Order," Law & Order Criminal Intent," "Full House," "Cooper," "Miami Vice," "Moonlighting" and

"Succession" for HBO. He also starred opposite Melanie Griffith on WB's "Twins." He was also seen in the final season of the long-running series "Younger." Mr. Linn-Baker is a Co-founder/co-director of New York Stage and Film Company and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.