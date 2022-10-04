Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Photos: First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover & More in INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre through January 8, 2023.

Oct. 04, 2022  

New cast members are heading into (and out of) the woods! Just last month, the company of Into the Woods on Broadway welcomed Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl, with more casting changes in store for the coming months.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Check out photos of the new cast in action!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade


TodayTix Extension

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Gaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADEGaten Matarazzo, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Erin Mackey & More Join New York City Center's PARADE
October 4, 2022

New York City Center announced complete casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Parade. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, Parade runs through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.
Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023Jim Gaffigan to Bring DARK PALE TOUR to Melbourne's King Center for the Performing Arts in January 2023
October 4, 2022

Jim Gaffigan will embark on an all new “Dark Pale Tour” headed across the U.S. in 2023 including a tour stop in Melbourne’s King Center for the Performing Arts for the FIRST TIME EVER on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
SIX Boleyn Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in NovemberSIX Boleyn Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in November
October 4, 2022

Tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Thursday, October 6th at 10:30am for eight performances at Tulsa PAC from November 22nd - 27th.
The Company Theatre to Present SWEENEY TODD This MonthThe Company Theatre to Present SWEENEY TODD This Month
October 4, 2022

Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street opens at The Company Theatre Friday, October 7, and runs through Sunday, October 23rd with evening and matinée performances.
The Contemporary American Theater Festival to Present Inaugural Fall Reading Series This MonthThe Contemporary American Theater Festival to Present Inaugural Fall Reading Series This Month
October 4, 2022

The Contemporary American Theater Festival will be presenting its inaugural Fall Reading Series. For over thirty years, the professional new play festival held performances in July. This is the first time the festival will offer programming outside of its traditional summer season.