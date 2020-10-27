Wake Up With BWW 10/27: Watch the Full Oliver Award Ceremony, and More!

Learn about all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The winners of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard were announced last night in a special ITV programme filmed at The London Palladium, and on Official London Theatre's YouTube channel. Watch the full ceremony now!

Ann Harada, Telly Leung, James Monroe Iglehart, and more will lead The Nice List!

Bette Midler has confirmed that she and her fellow Sanderson Sisters (played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) will reunite for the upcoming 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada, Telly Leung, James Monroe Iglehart & More Will Star in THE NICE LIST

by BroadwayWorld TV

This Christmas, Broadway artists are coming together virtually, with you, to prove we don't have to be together TO BE TOGETHER.. (more...)

2) Original HOCUS POCUS Cast Will Reunite for Sequel, Says Bette Midler

by TV News Desk

In an interview with Fox 5's 'Good Day New York,' Bette Midler appeared to confirm that she and her fellow Sanderson Sisters (played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) will reunite for the upcoming 'Hocus Pocus' sequel. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!

by Stage Tube

The winners of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard were announced last night in a special ITV programme filmed at The London Palladium, and on Official London Theatre's YouTube channel.. (more...)

4) Stage Manager Caskey Hunsader Launches Stagedoor Candle Company, Featuring Fragrance Products Inspired by Musicals

New York CIty stage manager Caskey Hunsader has recently launched Stagedoor Candle Company, a line of home fragrance products inspired by characters from some of the most popular Broadway musicals.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis perform as part of Radio Free Birdland tonight at 7pm! Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Handel's Agrippina, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Join in for a Virtual Benefit Concert by Kelli O'Hara tonight at 7:30pm. The outdoor concert was recorded live at the Riverside Yacht Club in Connecticut on September 12, 2020. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar

BWW Exclusive: LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding Sing from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered Sunday night, featuring LaChanze and Celia singing 'Waiting for Life' from Once on This Island!

What we're watching: Kerry Butler, Gavin Lee, and More Gear Up for A VERY BRADY MUSICAL Benefit Reading

A new Brady Bunch musical, called A Very Brady Musical, will be have a virtual benefit reading for the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, this Wednesday, October 28 at 7PM ET.

The musical will star Broadway performers Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler, along with a host of other stars. Check out the cast below singing the television show's iconic theme song!

Social Butterfly: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!

Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on "Almost Paradise" from the musical Footloose!

