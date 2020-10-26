Exclusive: LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding Sing from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!

Their concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

LaChanze's performance with Celia Rose Gooding, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET and is now available On Demand.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring LaChanze and Celia singing 'Waiting for Life' from Once on This Island!

LaChanze starred in playwright Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Prior, she originated the role of August in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's A Secret Life of Bees for which she landed an AUDELCO Award for Leading Actress in a Musical. She gave a spellbinding performance in the high voltage Broadway's Summer The Donna Summer Musical. In creating the nostalgia of Donna Summer, she landed nominations for the 2018 Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance Award.

LaChanze stepped onto stage 28 Broadway seasons ago, giving the original production of Once On This Island its beating and unforgettable heart, creating the role of lovelorn peasant girl Ti Moune. She won her first Tony Award for giving a voice to Celie, the unlikely heroine of Alice Walker's The Color Purple, the musical's original staging. Shortly after, she nabbed an Emmy Award for her riveting performance in the award-winning PBS special Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise.

Her daughter, Celia Rose Gooding, can be seen on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill as Frankie Healy, the role for which garnered her a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She originated the role at the world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jana Prentiss is the winner of the LaChanze singing competition!

