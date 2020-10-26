Original HOCUS POCUS Cast Will Reunite for Sequel, Says Bette Midler

'They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,' said Midler.

In an interview with FOX 5's "Good Day New York," Bette Midler appeared to confirm that she and her fellow Sanderson Sisters (played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) will reunite for the upcoming Disney Plus "Hocus Pocus" sequel.

"They want to make a movie, they've asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes," said Midler. "I'm game, I'm totally game."

The cast will reunite later this week for Midler's annual Halloween celebration; this time, it's called "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters."

Also scheduled to appear at the event are Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg and other surprise guests.

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, and even then, she understood the importance of doing matinees. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."



Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

Sarah Jessica Parker's star has shot up since her portrayal of Manhattan sex-columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City (1998). Sarah's Golden Globe Best Actress victory in 2000 only underscores the fact that she plays the role of Carrie as though it were literally written for her. Sarah has been happily married to fellow actor Matthew Broderick for quite a while now. Before the marriage, she dated Robert Downey Jr. (who she also lived with), and the late John Kennedy Jr. When not serving as lead actress and producer of Sex and the City (1998), Sarah is a member of Hollywood's Women's Political Committee, and is UNICEF's representative for the Performing Arts.

Najimy starred in "Dirty Blonde" on Broadway, and many stage productions off-Broadway.

