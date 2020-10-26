Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards
VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
The big winners of the night were Dear Evan Hansen and & Juliet!
The winners of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard were announced last night in a special ITV programme filmed at The London Palladium, and on Official London Theatre's YouTube channel.
The presentation was hosted by Jason Manford, and honoured Ian McKellen with his seventh Olivier Award for his 80th Birthday tour, as well as lyricist Don Black, who received his Special Award from Lord Lloyd Webber and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, who gave an impassioned speech about the importance and resilience of theatre.
The broadcast also featured performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke.
Check out the full list of winners here and watch the full ceremony below.
