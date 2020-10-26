Stage Manager Caskey Hunsader Launches Stagedoor Candle Company, Featuring Fragrance Products Inspired by Musicals

Stagedoor Candle Company offers candles, oil diffusers and room sprays in a whole range of scents and have just launched a limited edition of holiday products.

New York CIty stage manager Caskey Hunsader has recently launched Stagedoor Candle Company, a line of home fragrance products inspired by characters from some of the most popular Broadway musicals.

While the live entertainment industry has suffered an unprecedented shutdown due to the coronavirus, Caskey is trying to bring a taste of Broadway into people's homes in a unique way.

In March, Hunsader was working on the national tour of the Broadway musical, Miss Saigon. What was originally thought to be a temporary hiatus of a few weeks, quickly turned into the permanent closure of the tour. For the first time in Broadway history, shows were shut down indefinitely not just in New York City, but across the whole country.

Seeing his friends and coworkers mourning the loss of live theatre and spending all their time quarantined in their homes, Hunsader started exploring ways to bring memories of Broadway to people's homes. He started Stagedoor Candle Company to create quality, premium, hand-poured candles and other fragrance products inspired by Broadway's favorite characters.

Stagedoor Candle Company offers candles, oil diffusers and room sprays in a whole range of scents and have just launched a limited edition of holiday products perfect for gift giving. The Spectacular Holiday Collection draws inspiration from one of NYC's most iconic Christmas shows.

"Fans of Broadway aren't going to let a shutdown keep them from enjoying their favorite shows, and now they don't have to when they can bring these products into their own homes" says Hunsader. "Our customers are enjoying candles like 'Green Girl' and 'She's Popular', inspired by the witches of the musical Wicked. They're lighting a candle, playing a cast album, and remembering what is so magical about Broadway. We might be shut down for now, but we will never go away."

Stagedoor Candle Company started this past summer. Hunsader was looking for something crafty to do in his down time and after making some sample candles for friends, he realized that fans of Broadway would really connect with being able to have something in their home with the shows they were missing. Oil reed diffusers and room sprays are also available in each of the nine scents of the main product line. Now, with the Spectacular Holiday Collection, the offerings have expanded to 13 amazing fragrances.

As a member of the Broadway community, Hunsader also wanted to use the business as an opportunity to give back. A portion of every sale is donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

All of Stagedoor Candles Company's products are handmade in New York City and shipped directly to happy customers all over the country. You can find the full lineup at www.stagedoorcandles.com.

Caskey Hunsader is a freelance stage manager originally from Wisconsin and now living in New York City. He has spent the last 13 years working in live theatre, including ten different national tours and countless regional productions. He has also worked on sit down productions in San Francisco, Reno and Las Vegas and has spent six seasons at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in NYC. Caskey also works as a writer, performer and producer and has his own production company, Upstairs Landing Productions. He recently produced a series of cabaret concerts at Haswell Green's in Midtown Manhattan and created several web series. He shares his cozy Harlem apartment with his cat, Edie.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You