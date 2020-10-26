VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!
Check out the duo here teaming up on "Almost Paradise" from the musical Footloose!
Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on "Almost Paradise" from the musical Footloose!
Lea Salonga is an award-winning actress and singer renown across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway. She later returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival and reprised both roles in the 10th and 25th Anniversary concerts. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".
Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of theiconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Yearsopposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noisewith Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies.
His TV work includes series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled", and guest starring on "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law and Order: SVU." Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde(Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress.

