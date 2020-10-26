BWW TV: Kerry Butler, Gavin Lee, and More Gear Up for A VERY BRADY MUSICAL Benefit Reading

The musical will star Broadway performers Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler, along with a host of other stars.

A new Brady Bunch musical, called A Very Brady Musical, will be have a virtual benefit reading for the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, this Wednesday, October 28 at 7PM ET.

The musical will star Broadway performers Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler, along with a host of other stars. Check out the cast below singing the television show's iconic theme song!

In a cheeky modern spin on the wholesome throw-back, this new musical follows the Brady kids' misadventures when they come to the mistaken conclusion their parents are heading for certain doom: divorce. After consulting with trusty Alice, the kids decide to raise money to pay for marriage counseling. Before everything can turn out okay in the end and the kids can learn a valuable lesson, they'll find each well-intentioned idea lands them in outrageous trouble... all in a sensible 90 minutes.

A Very Brady Musical pays loving tribute to the Brady family you grew up with on television, with a winking nod to the satirical '90s "Brady Bunch" films that introduced a whole new generation to America's most beloved, if somewhat out-of-touch, blended family.

A Very Brady Musical will feature Broadway stars Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins, SpongeBob SquarePants) as Mike, Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls) as Carol, Klea Blackhurst ("The Onion News Network," Everything the Traffic Will Allow) as Alice, Celia Hottenstein (Wicked) as Marcia, Troy Iwata (Broadway's Be More Chill, "Dash & Lily") as Peter, Diana Huey (Ogunquit Playhouse's Elf, The Little Mermaid National Tour) as Jan, Anthony Zambito ("Girls," Paramount Theatre's James and the Giant Peach) as Bobby, and Trista Dollison (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, A Bronx Tale, The Lion King ) as Cindy. The ensemble cast will feature Tracy Bidleman, Jalon Matthews, Melinda Porto and Chuck Ragsdale.

Tickets for this virtual benefit reading will be available for a donation of $20 or more!

Donations of $100 or more will grant you VIP Access to both the reading AND to the LIVE post-show celebration on Zoom with original cast members of "The Brady Bunch," Barry Williams (Greg) and Christopher Knight (Peter). Estimated duration: 30 minutes.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/a-very-brady-musical.

