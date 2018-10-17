Wake Up With BWW 10/17: The Public's MOTHER OF THE MAID Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Lea Salonga Will Embark On The Human Heart Tour In 2019

by BWW News Desk - October 16, 2018

Lea Salonga is going back on tour! The singer, actress and Broadway icon has announced the Lea Salonga: The Human Heart Tour. Check out a full list of tour dates below!. (more...)

2) Monty Python's SPAMALOT Launches New Tour in Vermont Next Week

by BWW News Desk - October 16, 2018

The Tony Award-winning best musical Monty Python's Spamalot is coming to a city near you!. (more...)

3) Constantine Maroulis & James Valenti Join ROCKTOPIA Tour

by BWW News Desk - October 16, 2018

Tony Award Nominee and 'American Idol' finalist Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde) and acclaimed Metropolitan Opera tenor James Valenti (Tosca, Madame Butterfly, Romeo and Juliet) will join previously announced rock icon and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider in this fall's national tour of ROCKTOPIA. (more...)

4) Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury Star in BUTTONS: A NEW MUSICAL FILM

by TV News Desk - October 16, 2018

From creator/director Tim Janis comes "Buttons: A New Musical Film." This heartwarming, family-friendly feature takes audiences on a journey to discover that sometimes believing can be the greatest adventure of all!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Becky Gulsvig Performs 'Me And The Sky' From COME FROM AWAY and Chats With Real Life Captain Beverley Bass

by Stage Tube - October 16, 2018

The national tour of Come From Away opened last week at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. Becky Gulsvig, who plays Captain Beverley Bass, among others, recently performed the song 'Me and the Sky' on K5 News. Following the performance, she joined the real-life Beverley Bass to talk more about the story's background.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Public's MOTHER OF THE MAID Starring Glenn Close Officially Opens Tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Raises a Glass (L'Chiam!) to Cast of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

What we're geeking out over: Recording Artist Cody Simpson Will Make Broadway Debut in ANASTASIA This November!

What we're watching: Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mario Lopez, and More Broadway Stars Urge People to Vote With 'Enough Already' Music Video

Social Butterfly: BWW Live Chats with Melissa Errico- Watch the Full COnversation!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Susan Stroman, who turns 64 today!

Ms. Stroman directed and choreographed The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway, where it received 12 Tony Award nominations. The show has continued to garner acclaim with her recent productions at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, and the Ahmanson Theatre. She directed and choreographed The Producers, winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards, including Best Direction and Best Choreography. She co-created, directed and choreographed the groundbreaking musical Contact for Lincoln Center Theater, winning the 2000 Tony Award for Best Choreography, as well as Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards and a 2003 Emmy Award for "Live from Lincoln Center".

Other Broadway credits include Big Fish, Oklahoma! (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Olivier Awards), Young Frankenstein, Thou Shalt Not, The Music Man (Outer Critics Circle Award), The Frogs, Steel Pier, Big, Show Boat (Tony, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Picnic and Crazy for You (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Olivier Awards).

Off-Broadway credits include The Scottsboro Boys (Lucille Lortel Award), Happiness, And the World Goes 'Round (Outer Critics Circle Award), and Flora, the Red Menace. For ten years she choreographed Madison Square Garden's annual spectacular, A Christmas Carol (Outer Critics Circle Award). For New York City Opera she choreographed A Little Night Music, 110 in the Shade, and Don Giovanni.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

