VIDEO: Becky Gulsvig Performs 'Me And The Sky' From COME FROM AWAY and Chats With Real Life Captain Beverley Bass

The national tour of Come From Away opened last week at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle.

Becky Gulsvig, who plays Captain Beverley Bass, among others, recently performed the song 'Me and the Sky' on K5 News. Following the performance, she joined the real-life Beverley Bass to talk more about the story's background.

Come From Away plays through November 4 at the 5th Avenue Theatre. For a full list of tour dates and stops, click here.

The touring production of Come From Away will star Kevin Carolan (Disney's Newsies), Harter Clingman (Peter and The Starcatcher), Nick Duckart (In the Heights), Chamblee Ferguson, Becky Gulsvig (School of Rock the Musical), Julie Johnson (Memphis), Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man), James Earl Jones II (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Megan McGinnis (Les Misérables), Andrew Samonsky (South Pacific), Danielle K. Thomas (Avenue Q), Emily Walton (August Osage County), Marika Aubrey, Jane Bunting, Michael Brian Dunn, Julie Garnyé, Adam Halpin, Aaron Michael Ray.

With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), with musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

