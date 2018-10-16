Lea Salonga Will Embark On The Human Heart Tour In 2019
Lea Salonga is going back on tour! The singer, actress and Broadway icon has announced the Lea Salonga: The Human Heart Tour. Check out a full list of tour dates below!
Salonga recently wrapped her role as 'Erzulie,' the goddess of love, in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island, which won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Following the show's wildly successful run, she then traveled to Los Angeles for a brief three-night engagement as 'Grace Farrell' in Annie, alongside an all-star cast at the famed concert venue, The Hollywood Bowl.
The Disney legend who is known for her roles as the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II and is a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" has sold a staggering 19 million albums worldwide to date making her one of the best-selling Filipina artists of all time. She has performed for the likes of Diana, Princess of Wales, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Salonga boasts numerous accolades such as an Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award amongst others.
In 2017, Salonga released her electrifying live album "Blurred Lines" which preceded a sold-out run at New York's renowned Feinstein's / 54Below. The six-date showcase was received with overwhelming accolades from fans and critics alike where she returned to the famed venue for a record-setting 15-show encore performance that wrapped up her last North American tour.
Tickets are on-sale now at https://leasalonga.com/
Tour Dates:
April 5, 2019 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
April 6, 2019 - Cabazon, CA - Morongo Casino Resort
April 7, 2019 - San Diego, CA - Jacobs Music Center
April 9, 2019 - Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Hall
April 12, 2019 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort
April 13, 2019 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort
April 15, 2019 - Federal Way, WA - Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center
April 17, 2019 - Calgary, Canada - Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall
April 18, 2019 - Winnipeg, Canada - Club Regent Event Centre
April 23, 2019 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
April 26, 2019 - Athens, GA - Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
April 28, 2019 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
April 29, 2019 - Mansfield, OH - The Renaissance Theater
May, 1, 2019 - Columbus, IN - Cabaret at the Commons
May 3, 2019 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theater
May 4, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - The Cabaret
May 5, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - The Cabaret
May 10, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
May 12, 2019 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
May 13, 2019 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
May 15, 2019 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
May 17, 2019 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
May 18, 2019 - Lone Tree, CO - Lone Tree Arts Center
May 22, 2019 - Northridge, CA - The Soraya
May 25, 2019 - Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino Resort
In addition to her North American dates, Salonga will be making several international stops early next year.
Additional dates to be announced.
February 8, 2019 - Hong Kong, China - Hong Kong Cultural Center with the Hong Kong Philharmonic
February 9, 2019 - Hong Kong, China - Hong Kong Cultural Center with the Hong Kong Philharmonic
February 13, 2019 - Singapore - The Singapore Esplanade
February 14, 2019 - Singapore - The Singapore Esplanade
February 26, 2019 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
February 27, 2019 - London, UK - London Palladium
March 1, 2019 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
March 2, 2019 - York, UK - Barbican Centre
March 4, 2019 - Cardiff, UK - Wales Millennium Centre
March 5, 2019 - Nottingham, UK - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall