Lea Salonga Will Embark On The Human Heart Tour In 2019

Lea Salonga is going back on tour! The singer, actress and Broadway icon has announced the Lea Salonga: The Human Heart Tour. Check out a full list of tour dates below!



Salonga recently wrapped her role as 'Erzulie,' the goddess of love, in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island, which won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Following the show's wildly successful run, she then traveled to Los Angeles for a brief three-night engagement as 'Grace Farrell' in Annie, alongside an all-star cast at the famed concert venue, The Hollywood Bowl.



The Disney legend who is known for her roles as the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II and is a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" has sold a staggering 19 million albums worldwide to date making her one of the best-selling Filipina artists of all time. She has performed for the likes of Diana, Princess of Wales, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Salonga boasts numerous accolades such as an Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award amongst others.



In 2017, Salonga released her electrifying live album "Blurred Lines" which preceded a sold-out run at New York's renowned Feinstein's / 54Below. The six-date showcase was received with overwhelming accolades from fans and critics alike where she returned to the famed venue for a record-setting 15-show encore performance that wrapped up her last North American tour.



Tickets are on-sale now at https://leasalonga.com/



Tour Dates:



April 5, 2019 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

April 6, 2019 - Cabazon, CA - Morongo Casino Resort

April 7, 2019 - San Diego, CA - Jacobs Music Center

April 9, 2019 - Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Hall

April 12, 2019 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort

April 13, 2019 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort

April 15, 2019 - Federal Way, WA - Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center

April 17, 2019 - Calgary, Canada - Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall

April 18, 2019 - Winnipeg, Canada - Club Regent Event Centre

April 23, 2019 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 26, 2019 - Athens, GA - Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

April 28, 2019 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

April 29, 2019 - Mansfield, OH - The Renaissance Theater

May, 1, 2019 - Columbus, IN - Cabaret at the Commons

May 3, 2019 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theater

May 4, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - The Cabaret

May 5, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - The Cabaret

May 10, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

May 12, 2019 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

May 13, 2019 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

May 15, 2019 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

May 17, 2019 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

May 18, 2019 - Lone Tree, CO - Lone Tree Arts Center

May 22, 2019 - Northridge, CA - The Soraya

May 25, 2019 - Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino Resort



In addition to her North American dates, Salonga will be making several international stops early next year.

Additional dates to be announced.



February 8, 2019 - Hong Kong, China - Hong Kong Cultural Center with the Hong Kong Philharmonic

February 9, 2019 - Hong Kong, China - Hong Kong Cultural Center with the Hong Kong Philharmonic

February 13, 2019 - Singapore - The Singapore Esplanade

February 14, 2019 - Singapore - The Singapore Esplanade

February 26, 2019 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

February 27, 2019 - London, UK - London Palladium

March 1, 2019 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

March 2, 2019 - York, UK - Barbican Centre

March 4, 2019 - Cardiff, UK - Wales Millennium Centre

March 5, 2019 - Nottingham, UK - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

