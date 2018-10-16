VIDEO: Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mario Lopez, and More Broadway Stars Urge People to Vote With 'Enough Already' Music Video

A music video has been released, featuring many Broadway favorites, urging people to get out and vote. Mario Lopez and Daphne Rubin-Vega lead the performers lending their voices to the song, called Enough Already.

Broadway performers in the video include: Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, Anna in the Tropics, The Rocky Horror Show), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Marry Me a Little, Desperate Measures), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights, Wicked), Diane Phelan (The King and I, School of Rock), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), N'Kenge (Motown the Musical, Sondheim on Sondheim), Reji Woods (Rocktopia), Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, Matilda), Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, Wicked), Sumayya Ali (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Brooke Sunny Moriber (Threepenny Opera, Follies, The Wild Party, Parade), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Marc De La Cruz (Pacific Overtures, If/Then) and Kimberly Immanuel (Heartbreak House, Pacific Overtures, The Fantasticks).

Mario Lopez, who starred in the revival of "A Chorus Line" on Broadway and hosts "Extra" provides the call to action to vote this November.

Written by Seth Bisen-Hersh and R.C. Staab, "Enough Already" is from the musical, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, based on the satiric F. Scott Fitzgerald 1920s novella of the same name about a rich paranoid family hiding their wealth in a secret Montana location. The video is directed by Aaron Galligan-Stierle, cinematography by Jonathan Whittaker and Haley Ricciardi and is produced by Kristy Cates, Bisen-Hersh and Staab.

Bisen-Hersh says, "The song was originally written as an anthemic epilogue about a story that's almost 100 years old. Only recently, did we realize the relevance of the message to our highly-charged political climate and decided to use the song - almost exactly as written - for a online message to remind everyone to make a difference this November at the ballot box."