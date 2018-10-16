Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Raises a Glass (L'Chiam!) to Cast of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Oct. 16, 2018  

We said mazel tov to the incredibly talented and recently extended (again) cast of the Yiddish Nation Theater Folkbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish. The cast performed and told stories about their groundbreaking production (Ince again recently extended until Dec. 30th!). There were laughs a plenty, belly high noted and YES, even some Yiddish! Check out these fantastic highlights and raise a glass to life, L'Chiam!

Make sure you join us LIVE this week as we welcome the simply awesome cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

