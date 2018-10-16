Monty Python's SPAMALOT Launches New Tour in Vermont Next Week

The Tony Award-winning best musical Monty Python's Spamalot is coming to a city near you!

The first season of this brand-new national touring production launches October 22nd at The Flynn Center in Burlington, VT.

This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." Monty Python's Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur and The Knights of the Round Table, and their quest for the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Spamalot features a chorus line of dancing divas, flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and show-stopping musical numbers! The Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.

Cast includes: Steve McCoy (Monty Python's Spamalot, 2nd Nat'l Tour), Leslie Jackson (Cinderella,Nat'l Tour), Jason Elliott Brown (Monty Python's Spamalot, 2nd Nat'l Tour), Adam Grabau (Camelot), Kasidy Devlin (Monty Python's Spamalot, 2nd Nat'l Tour), Troy Bruchwalski (Ragtime), Blake Burgess (Titanic), Richard Lafleur, Noah Berry, Wes Carman, Gideon Chickos, Dakota Dutcher, Joey Fontana, Whitney Hatch, Amy Laviolette, Vanessa Mitchell, Robert Toms, and Stephanie Wasser.

This brand-new production is Directed and Choreographed by Sam Viverito and Musical Supervision is by Steven M. Bishop. Monty Python's Spamalot features a book by Eric Idle, based on the screenplay of Monty Python and the Holy Grail by Monty Python creators Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, with music and lyrics by the Grammy Award-winning team of Mr. Idle and John Du Prez.

Monty Python's Spamalot is produced by IAm21 Entertainment (Nnamdi Asomugha and Jonathan Baker) in association with Schlip Schlap, LLC. Stephen Kane and Michael McFadden are the Executive Producers and the tour is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide www.theatricalrights.com.

Eric Idle, one of the six pillars of beloved comedy troupe Monty Python, has a new memoir, a "sortabiography" titled Always Look on the Bright Side of Life that was released on October 2nd, 2018. Eric shares the highlights of his life and career with his offbeat humor in this hilarious memoir of behind the scenes stories. 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Find your grail and give your audience the chance of a lifetime to experience this great musical!

For more tour and ticket information, visit https://spamalotontour.com/.

