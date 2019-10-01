Wake Up With BWW 10/1: THE GREAT SOCIETY Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Great Society officially opens on Broadway tonight!

We've got your first listen to Idina Menzel performing 'Into the Unknown' from Frozen 2! Listen below and pre-order the Frozen 2 soundtrack as well!

The Phantom of the Opera will be turned into a graphic novel from Titan Comics. Written by Cavan Scott and with illustrations by José María Beroy, it will be released on June 2, 2020.

Disney has released a new look at Disney's Frozen 2, featuring the brand-new song "Into The Unknown."

2) Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the World Premiere of ALMOST FAMOUS at the Old Globe?

Almost Famous has officially opened at The Old Globe! The show features book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe. Performances run now through October 27, 2019 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Let's see what the critics are saying....

3) FROZEN 2 Soundtrack is Available Now for Pre-Order

Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film "Frozen 2" features a stunning soundtrack, including original songs from Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, original score by Grammy nominee Christophe Beck, and end-credit artists Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves and Weezer. The "Frozen 2" soundtrack, set for release from Walt Disney Records on Nov. 15, 2019, is now available for digital pre-order, pre-save at Spotify and pre-add at Apple Music. The "Frozen 2" vinyl cast songs soundtrack, "Frozen 2" score album and "Frozen 2" digital deluxe soundtrack are also available on Nov. 15. "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.

4) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020

He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphic novel of The Phantom of the Opera, adapted from the original libretto. Written by Cavan Scott and with illustrations by José María Beroy, The Phantom of the Opera Collection will be released on June 2, 2020.

5) VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'The Man That Got Away' on TODAY

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on Monday morning's episode of TODAY, where she stopped by to talk about her new album titled "For The Girls," which features collaborations with Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more. Chenoweth also performed "The Man That Got Away," a track off the album!

Today's Call Sheet:

The Great Society opens tonight on Broadway!

THE GREAT SOCIETY plays the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society starring Brian Cox ("Succession"), directed by Bill Rauch. This new play is the companion piece to Schenkkan's Tony Award-winning All The Way, depicting the tumultuous times that led to the conclusion of the Johnson presidency in 1968.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Cole Escola!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Judy Garland's beloved 1961 Grammy-winning live album "Judy at Carnegie Hall." They also discuss Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, Barbara Cook, and Marin Mazzie. Cole talks about how he discovered each of these legendary performers and how live albums and concert patter have helped inform his own career. Cole currently writes for and stars in Amy Sedaris's Emmy-nominated show "At Home with Amy Sedaris" on truTV.

Listen here!

Set Your DVR...

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Broadway cast of "Freestyle Love Supreme" will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson will appear on TODAY

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Kristin Chenoweth will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

What we're watching: John Cameron Mitchell and Shannon Conley Perform 'Origin of Love'

Live from Here with Chris Thile's latest episode debuted on Saturday, September 28 from its new broadcast home, New York's Town Hall, featuring guest performances from Dawes, Joseph, Becca Stevens and John Cameron Mitchell.

Watch John Cameron Mitchell and Shannon Conley perform "Origin of Love"!

Social Butterfly: THE WRONG MAN's Ross Golan Takes Over Instagram!

We got on inside look at The Wrong Man this weekend as the show's composer, lyricist, and book writer Ross Golan took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at MCC Theater! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christian Borle, who turns 46 today!

Christian Borle is currently off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors. He won two Tony Awards for his performances in Something Rotten! and Peter and the Starcatcher. He most recently starred in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway, as well as in the Lincoln Center production of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Footloose, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd (PBS' "Live at Lincoln Center"), Angels in America (Signature Theatre), Elegies: A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center), and On The Town and Little Me for City Center Encores!. Television credits include "The Gilmore Girls," "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife," "Sofia The First," Disney Junior's "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!," and "Peter Pan Live!" Film work includes The Bounty Hunter, Michael Mann's Blackhat.

