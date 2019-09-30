Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the World Premiere of ALMOST FAMOUS at the Old Globe?

Almost Famous has officially opened at The Old Globe! The show features book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe. Performances run now through October 27, 2019 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

The cast includes Matt Bittner as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Colin Donnell as Russell Hammond, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, Sam Gravitte as Dennis Hope, Van Hughes as David Felton, Katie Ladner as Sapphire, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Storm Lever as Polexia, Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and swings Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Shirley Halperin, Variety: Thematically, there's a recurring irony in the pressure William feels from his idol Lester Bangs to steer clear of the F word - as in, friendship. Defying that counsel, Crowe has made a career out of the extraordinary relationships he's forged with everyone from Zeppelin to Pearl Jam to Joni, who in a rare appearance, traveled from Los Angeles to show support for her longtime friend on his big night. But no two stories of fame are the same and that, in a way, is the beauty of "Almost Famous," which tells a singular tale about an unlikely experience - hopping on the tour bus with a successful band after only a quick meeting and a vague assignment - that feels uniquely real. Which it was, because Crowe lived it, and perfected it by revisiting the memories countless times since.

Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times: "Almost Famous" isn't just a glimpse into the beginnings of a fledgling music-writer who became a major filmmaker. It's the story of any artist's battle between compromise and complexity. But it's the spirit of the music - a vibe that goes from laid back to frenetic in a blink - that captivates. The chaotic, communal spirit of '70s rock is distilled in a musical that seems destined to conquer Broadway.

James Hevert, San Diego Union-Tribune: The fact there are more than 30 numbers - with Crowe contributing some lyrics - makes for a busy show, but Derek McLane's ingeniously quick-shifting sets and Herrin's fluid direction keep things moving. Conductor-keyboardist Daniel Green's 12-member orchestra lends ear-pleasing acoustic textures as well as amped-up rock, boosted by Peter Hylenski's sound design; Natasha Katz's lighting also focuses the action admirably.

