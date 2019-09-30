FROZEN 2
Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN 2

VIDEO: Hear Idina Menzel Sing 'Into the Unknown' in New Special Look at FROZEN 2

Article Pixel Sep. 30, 2019  

Disney has released a new look at Disney's Frozen 2, featuring the brand-new song "Into The Unknown."

Watch the special look below!

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

VIDEO: Hear Idina Menzel Sing 'Into the Unknown' in New Special Look at FROZEN 2
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande Team Up for 'You Don't Own Me'
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Footage From CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: Carole King Sings 'Beautiful' at The Global Citizen Festival
  • VIDEO: Watch Carole King Perform 'It's Too Late' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!