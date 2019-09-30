THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
Written by Cavan Scott and with illustrations by José María Beroy, The Phantom of the Opera Collection will be released on June 2, 2020.
Click here to pre-order today.
In 1881 the cast and crew of a new production, Hannibal, are terrorized by the Phantom of the Opera, a mysterious, hideously disfigured man who lives beneath the Paris Opera House. Hopelessly in love and obsessed with one of the chorus singers, the Phantom will stop at nothing to make her the star of the show, even if that means murder.
The longest-running show in Broadway history, The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most successful stage productions of all-time. The New York production has played an unprecedented, record-breaking 31 Years and over 13,000 performances to more than 19 million people at New York's Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). Each and every performance extends its astonishing record.
Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.
