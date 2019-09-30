Political Drama THE GREAT SOCIETY Opens On Broadway Tomorrow!

THE GREAT SOCIETY officially opens on Broadway tomorrow, October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society starring Brian Cox ("Succession"), directed by Bill Rauch. This new play is the companion piece to Schenkkan's Tony Award-winning All The Way, depicting the tumultuous times that led to the conclusion of the Johnson presidency in 1968.

Now with more than 4,000 ballots counted for the 'Great Society Primary' at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Broadway, theatergoers of The Great Society continue to strengthen the lead for Senator Elizabeth Warren as the Democratic presidential candidate with 38% of the vote (+1% from Week 2), followed by Vice President Joe Biden (17%, NC) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16%, NC). In the Republican primary field, President Donald Trump is down one point with 'Great Society Primary voters' at 3% (-1%) over Governor Bill Weld (2%, NC) and Congressman Joe Walsh (0.5%, NC).

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Emmy Award winner Brian Cox stars as LBJ in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, directed by Bill Rauch. The 19-member cast also stars Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon; Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses, and Ted Deasy & Robyn Kerr as Ensemble. The cast of this striking theatrical event features a company of actors portraying more than fifty characters in two-dozen locations, including other such figures as Jimmie Lee Jackson, Reverend Dobynes, Hosea Williams, Marquette Fry, Governor George Wallace, Sherriff Jim Clark, Norman Morrison, General William Westmoreland, Seymore Trammell, Stanley Levison and Sally Childress.

The creative team includes David Korins (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), David Weiner (lights), Paul James Prendergast (composer/sound), Victoria Sagady (projections) and Daniel Swee (casting).

Tickets to The Great Society are available by calling 800-447-7400, online at GreatSocietyBroadway.com or in person at the Lincoln Center Theater box office. Ticket prices range from $107-157.





