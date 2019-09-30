FROZEN 2 Soundtrack is Available Now for Pre-Order

Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film "Frozen 2" features a stunning soundtrack, including original songs from Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, original score by Grammy nominee Christophe Beck, and end-credit artists Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves and Weezer.The "Frozen 2" soundtrack, set for release from Walt Disney Records on Nov. 15, 2019, is now available for digital pre-order, pre-save at Spotify and pre-add at Apple Music (https://disneymusic.co/Frozen2). The "Frozen 2" vinyl cast songs soundtrack, "Frozen 2" score album and "Frozen 2" digital deluxe soundtrack are also available on Nov. 15. "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.

The Academy Award®-winning team behind "Frozen" is back: "Frozen 2" is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee; Peter Del Vecho produces, and Lee penned the screenplay with story by Lee, Buck, Marc Smith, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez. "The music of the Lopezes and Christophe Beck are part of the DNA of 'Frozen,'" said Buck. "We couldn't imagine building 'Frozen 2' without them. They bring such a rich, emotional understanding of the world and characters, and through their incredible music we have been able to really deepen and expand the story."

"The songs and score of 'Frozen 2' reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story," added Lee, who also serves as chief creative officer at WDAS. "The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."

Seven all-new original songs were written for "Frozen 2." "From the beginning of our collaboration with Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Peter Del Vecho, everything we've created has come from big questions-what is the story that we all as artists, individually and collectively, need to tell?" said Anderson-Lopez. "Bobby and I approach the story through the lens of which moments of our story lead to big emotions-feelings so strong our characters can no longer talk but need to sing."

Added Lopez, "Our tradition of songwriting comes from the world of musical theater, where songs must always forward the story in a fresh and surprising way. Every song has to take a character on a journey."

The "Frozen 2" digital and physical track list follows:

(The vinyl soundtrack includes the first eight cast songs)

1. "All is Found" - performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. "Some Things Never Change" - performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. "Into the Unknown" - performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA)

4. "When I Am Older" - performed by Josh Gad

5. "Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)" - performed by Jonathan Groff

6. "Lost in the Woods" - performed by Jonathan Groff

7. "Show Yourself" - performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. "The Next Right Thing" - performed by Kristen Bell

9. "Into the Unknown" - performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits)

10. "All is Found" - performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. "Lost in the Woods" - performed by Weezer (end credits)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO, Kacey Musgraves & WEEZER TAPPED FOR END CREDITS

According to executive music producer Tom MacDougall, who won a Grammy for the "Frozen" soundtrack, the "Frozen 2" soundtrack features a wide range of songs and an eclectic mix of artists performing the end credit versions. "While we can't wait for the world to hear these songs, we feel like we got a sneak peek of how people will react with how quickly our end credits artists signed on," he said. "Their excitement for this franchise and these songs is represented in their wildly creative takes on each of their versions."

ORIGINAL SCORE COMPOSED BY CHRISTOPHE BECK

Beck, who's behind the score for "Frozen," returns to Arendelle for "Frozen 2." He ensured a cohesive musical thread throughout the film, weaving elements from the original songs into the score. Beck once again utilized traditional Norwegian instruments to showcase the unique setting of the film-"magical, but rooted in real tradition"-as well as the Norwegian female choir Cantus, who were recorded in Norway. According to the composer, the new score reflects the evolution of the characters. "Similar to how Elsa and Anna have grown up since the last film, the new score has also matured and introduces more sophisticated musical concepts and thematic elements," he said. "The story's emotional arc is more complex and intense than the first so I wanted the score's thematic concepts and instrumentation to follow suit. I enjoyed exploring extreme dynamic contrasts, harmonic complexity, intricate textures with vibrant colors, and hugely expressive melodic moments."

"Frozen 2" is the follow-up to 2013's "Frozen," which is the highest grossing animated film of all time in worldwide box office. "Frozen" won an Academy Award® for best animated feature film of the year, and the film's iconic song, "Let It Go," with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also won an Oscar® for best achievement in music written for motion picture, original song.





