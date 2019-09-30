VIDEO: John Cameron Mitchell and Shannon Conley Perform 'Origin of Love'

Live from Here with Chris Thile's latest episode debuted on Saturday, September 28 from its new broadcast home, New York's Town Hall, featuring guest performances from Dawes, Joseph, Becca Stevens and John Cameron Mitchell.

Watch John Cameron Mitchell and Shannon Conley perform "Origin of Love" below!

The next Live from Here episode tapes on Friday, October 4 from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and features performances from Grace Potter, J.S. Ondara and Nore Davis.

Live from Here is produced by American Public Media. Audio and video clips, along with scripts, photos and from information about Live from Here with Chris Thile can be found at www.livefromhere.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You