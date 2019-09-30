VIDEO: THE WRONG MAN's Ross Golan Takes Over Instagram!
We got on inside look at The Wrong Man this weekend as the show's composer, lyricist, and book writer Ross Golan took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at MCC Theater! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!
Over the last half-decade, Ross Golan has emerged as one of the most compelling
songwriters in music today. Along with penning tracks for artists as eclectic as Nicki
Minaj, Lady Antebellum, and Michael Bublé, he's lent his lyrical prowess and melodic
finesse to multi-platinum smashes like Selena Gomez's "Same Old Love" and Ariana
Grande's "Dangerous Woman." But in the midst of sending dozens of songs to the top
of the charts, Golan also brought his limitless artistry to the making of The Wrong Man: a concept album that began as a soul-stirring folk song about a man falsely accused of murder, and soon took on a spectacular life of its own.
A lifelong musician originally from the Chicago area, Golan wrote the title track to The Wrong Man in 2005 and shared the song live while touring behind his debut album. "It was everybody's favorite song but I hadn't recorded it, so I decided to create a whole story explaining how this guy into this position," says Golan. As the story blossomed into ten songs, he began performing a nascent version of the album in living rooms all over Hollywood, to an audience of the entertainment industry's elite. Through word-of-mouth alone, Golan ended up taking that galvanizing collection of songs to cities as far-flung as Sydney and Nashville, eventually landing an album deal with Interscope Records.
With a stage-musical interpretation of The Wrong Man set to premiere off Broadway this fall-marking the auspicious reunion of Hamilton director Thomas Kail and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire-the concept album arrives as a work of emotionally charged storytelling and extraordinary musicianship. Joining forces with producer Ricky Reed (a Grammy Award nominee known for his work with Lizzo, Leon Bridges, and Maggie Rogers), Golan assembled a band featuring A-list musicians like Mike Elizondo and Trevor Lawrence Jr. (who together form Dr. Dre's rhythm section), spending 18 months shaping a genre-defying sound that's meticulously crafted yet undeniably vibrant.
