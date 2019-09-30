BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Cole Escola!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Judy Garland's beloved 1961 Grammy-winning live album "Judy at Carnegie Hall." They also discuss Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, Barbara Cook, and Marin Mazzie. Cole talks about how he discovered each of these legendary performers and how live albums and concert patter have helped inform his own career. Cole currently writes for and stars in Amy Sedaris's Emmy-nominated show "At Home with Amy Sedaris" on truTV.

This new weekly series launched just last week with three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa. Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

Season One will feature a plethora of award winning stars from the stage and screen - including Stephen Schwartz, Cesar Villavicencio (Pixie Aventura), Bridget Everett, Scott Wittman, Telly Leung, Michael Musto, Natalie Douglas, Kevin Adams, Carolee Carmello, Linda Eder, Russell King (Miss Richfield 1981), Jeffrey Roberson (Varla Jean Merman), Faith Prince, Santino Fontana, Laura Benanti, Michael R. Jackson and Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. You'll learn all about the favorite artists and albums that inspired them with a diverse list ranging from Judy Garland to Prince, Frank Sinatra to Patti LuPone, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Tori Amos, Jesus Christ Superstar, Liza Minnelli and more along with behind the scenes stories and show business gossip. The podcast features a theme song written by Lance Horne.





