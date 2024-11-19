WICKED Movie Now Tracking for $125M-$150M Million Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With only a few days away from Wicked's official theatrical opening, updated box office numbers have just been revealed. According to Deadline, the film is looking to bring in somewhere between a whopping $125-$150 million on its domestic opening weekend, a number significantly up from a previous report less than a month ago. Those earlier reports indicated that opening weekend would bring in a still-impressive but much less $80-$85 million. As of Tuesday, early screenings courtesy of Amazon have already begun in some theaters.

Moana 2, which will open on Thanksgiving is still estimated to lead the box office for November, though new box office predictions are not yet available. Previous reports predicted that the movie would bring in more than $100 million, though that number has almost certainly grown.

Gladiator II, another tentpole film opening on the same day as Wicked, is tracking to earn around $60 million at the box office opening weekend. The Ridley Scott-directed movie is a sequel to the 2000 hit starring Russell Crowe and there continues to be talk of Wicked and Gladiator II- known as "Glicked"- following in the footsteps of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon of 2023.

Earlier this year, the Mean Girls musical film opened with $28M over the MLK holiday weekend earlier this year. During 2023's holiday season, the movie musical Wonka grossed $43M during its opening weekend.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. With music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024. The first Moana debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office.