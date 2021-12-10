West Side Story is now playing in theaters today, December 10. Watch the trailer for the film below, and find tickets here.

Directed by Academy AwardÂ® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony AwardÂ® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh AndrÃ©s Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (MarÃ­a). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with AcademyÂ®, EmmyÂ®, GRAMMYÂ®, TonyÂ® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film's creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony AwardÂ® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY AwardÂ® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy AwardÂ®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman ("Anastasia"), who arranged the score, Tony AwardÂ®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori ("Fun Home," "Thoroughly Modern Millie"), who supervised the cast on vocals; and GRAMMYÂ®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan ("Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago"), who serves as executive music producer for the film.

The film is produced by Spielberg, p.g.a., Academy AwardÂ®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a. and Tony AwardÂ®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. "West Side Story" has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show. Original choreography by Jerome Robbins, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, play conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Leonard Bernstein.